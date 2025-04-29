Lebanon must 'scream,' increase pressure over Israeli attacks, says Hezbollah's Qassem

The Lebanese government must "exert more pressure" to secure a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and end attacks on the country, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said in a speech televised by Hezbollah-owned Al Manar on Monday.

He also called for the release of Lebanese prisoners who have been held in Israel since the US-brokered ceasefire.

"We will not abandon Lebanon's strength. Even the United States respects a firm stance. Lebanon was strong and will remain strong through its army, its people, and its resistance," Qassem said.

Qassem, Hassan Nasrallah's successor, also called for the return of Lebanese people to their homes in the south of the country. "Whoever thinks that he can do what he wants in Lebanon and prevent the people from returning to their homes is mistaken," Qassem said. Sheikh Naim Qassem speaks during a rally supporting Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA/FILE PHOTO)

Lebanon must amplify pressure on Israel, international leaders

"There is no justification" for the IDF's attack on Dahiyeh on Monday, which took place "with American approval," Qassem said.

He called for the Lebanese government to respond to the attack by exerting "more pressure" on the US, France, the UN, and the Security Council. "The state cannot demand everything while doing nothing," he said.

"The pressure applied so far has been light. This is unacceptable. Lebanon should file a complaint with the UN Security Council or summon the US ambassador to the country for an investigation. Lebanon should address Israel's violations of the ceasefire agreement in every government meeting so that we can be more active and apply more pressure."

"The Lebanese government should raise its voice on the matter, scream, intensify its talks on the matter, every day it should raise demands on the matter, pressure the US so that it understands that it cannot prosper without stopping the aggression."

Defense Minister Israel Katz's office confirmed that the IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the terror organization's stronghold of Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, on Sunday, as the materials posed a significant threat to Israel.

“Israel will not allow Hezbollah to build up its capabilities and pose any threat anywhere in Lebanon,” the ministry said. “The Lebanese government bears direct responsibility for preventing these threats.”

Violating the ceasefire agreement

Qassem accused Israel of breaking its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon more than 3,000 times.

"من أولويات نهضة لبنان واستقراره ونموه وقف العدوان الإسرائيلي والانسحاب من جنوب لبنان والإفراج عن الأسرى"الأمين العام لحزب الله الشيخ نعيم قاسم#الميادين #الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/paS1sK18Fb — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) April 28, 2025

Lebanon has not violated the ceasefire once, he asserted, and claimed he is "committed" to all the clauses of the agreement.