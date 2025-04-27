IDF orders evacuation of Beirut's south ahead of Israeli attack

The IDF issued an "urgent and important warning to residents of southern suburbs of Beirut," IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee wrote on X/Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل للمتواجدين في الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت وخاصة في حي الحدث لكل من يتواجد في المبنى المحدد بالأحمر وفق ما يُعرض في الخارطة المرفقة والمباني المجاورة له: أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت تابعة لحزب الله من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلاتكم أنتم مضطرون لإخلاء… pic.twitter.com/UphnmwwKTY — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 27, 2025

Adraee added that those residing in a certain building located in the Hadath neighborhood, as well as adjacent buildings, need to evacuate and move at least 300 meters away for their own safety.

This is because of IDF allegations that this is in the vicinity of Hezbollah facilities.