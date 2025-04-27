Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF orders evacuation of Beirut's south ahead of Israeli attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 27, 2025 17:16

The IDF issued an "urgent and important warning to residents of southern suburbs of Beirut," IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee wrote on X/Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Adraee added that those residing in a certain building located in the Hadath neighborhood, as well as adjacent buildings, need to evacuate and move at least 300 meters away for their own safety.

This is because of IDF allegations that this is in the vicinity of Hezbollah facilities.



