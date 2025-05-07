Lebanese officials discuss oil pipeline, energy cooperation during Baghdad visit

Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and Minister of Energy and Water Joe Saddi wrapped up a two-day visit to Baghdad on Tuesday, focusing on reviving stalled energy cooperation with Iraq, including the restart of a key oil pipeline. The talks involved top Iraqi officials, including President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani.

At the heart of the discussions was the Iraq-Lebanon oil pipeline, which once transported crude through Syria. Officials emphasized that resuming its operations depends on resolving the security and logistical issues within Syrian territory.

The ministers also discussed the possibility of revamping a refinery in northern Lebanon. Iraq confirmed that a delivery of 320,000 tons of wheat, announced in January, will be sent to Lebanon via land in the coming weeks.

What did Lebanon want?

The Lebanese side also raised the issue of settling outstanding payments for past Iraqi fuel shipments. In meetings with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ali Tamim, the parties explored expanded cooperation in areas such as banking, energy, and investment.