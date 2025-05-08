Royal Jordanian resumes direct flights to Aleppo after 14-year pause

Royal Jordanian Airlines has restarted direct passenger service between Amman and Aleppo, marking the first such flights in over a decade. The airline resumed operations on Tuesday, with flights now scheduled three times per week—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays—according to Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency.

The announcement follows a trial flight conducted in late March to assess Aleppo International Airport's readiness.

The return to Aleppo comes on the heels of Royal Jordanian’s earlier resumption of flights to Damascus in January, which have since expanded to 11 weekly departures.

Helping Syria's reconstruction efforts

“The addition of Aleppo and Damascus to RJ's route network will enhance the airline's presence in the region, support Syria's reconstruction efforts, and foster closer economic and trade ties between Jordan and Syria,” said Samer Majali, Royal Jordanian’s vice chairman and CEO, in remarks quoted by Petra. A screen showing where travelers check in for Royal Jordanian airline stands at JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., March 21, 2017. (credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

Majali, who accompanied an official delegation on the inaugural Aleppo flight, added that the renewed routes will offer crucial air connectivity for Syrians seeking to travel internationally.

Commercial flights between Jordan and Syria were suspended in 2012 following the outbreak of Syria’s civil war.

While parts of Syria remain unstable, improved coordination between Jordanian and Syrian civil aviation authorities has allowed for a gradual reintroduction of air links.