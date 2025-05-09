Syria looks to rebuild as Damascus hosts major trade exhibitions

DAMASCUS - As Syria continues to emerge from the shadows of a 14-year civil war, a series of specialized trade fairs kicked off this week in Damascus, focusing on construction, energy, and industrial development. Held at the Damascus International Fairgrounds, the exhibitions represent the country’s largest economic gathering in years, signaling a shift from survival to rebuilding.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The events, organized by the Ministries of Public Works and Housing, Energy, Economy, and Industry in partnership with the Tayara Group for International Exhibitions and Conferences, aim to spotlight investment opportunities in Syria’s reconstruction era and connect local businesses with international stakeholders looking to re-enter the Syrian market.

Fourteen years of war have devastated Syria’s infrastructure and crippled its economy. Sanctions, capital shortages, and mass displacement have stalled industrial production and driven foreign investors away. But with 2025 underway, the Syrian government appears to be repositioning itself from a wartime economy toward one centered on recovery and development.

These exhibitions, observers say, are more than just commercial events. They are also a message from Damascus that the country is “open for business” and willing to work with international and regional partners, despite ongoing Western sanctions from the US and European Union.

In a noteworthy diplomatic gesture, Turkey’s chargé d’affaires in Damascus, Burhan Kor Oglu, attended the opening ceremony. “Turkey supports Syria’s rebuilding process,” Oglu told The Media Line. “Syria has a long history as a regional leader in construction, trade, and industry. Now is the time to reclaim that legacy.” A torn poster showing former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the Sayyida Zaynab district in Damascus, Syria, December 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

Economic analyst Abdulrahman Riyad told The Media Line that Turkey’s participation may signal a broader shift in Ankara’s regional approach. “The Turkish participation suggests a recalibration of Ankara’s policy, which had aligned with the opposition throughout much of the war,” he explained. “Today, regional dynamics are shifting, and this exhibition could mark the beginning of a new phase—economic normalization, especially in cross-border projects.”

Speaking to The Media Line, Muwaffaq Tayara, head of the organizing company, described the exhibitions as an effort to jumpstart Syria’s reconstruction by promoting technologies and services needed to rebuild infrastructure, restore industrial capacity, and modernize energy systems. “Only dedicated Syrians and friendly nations can rebuild this country,” he said.

Mohammad Hamza, director general of the Syrian Exhibition and International Markets Authority, also spoke to The Media Line, stressing the importance of linking investors to opportunities on the ground. He said the government plans to expand the fairgrounds and build new exhibition centers in other provinces to support additional economic sectors.

Participation from high-level government officials

High-level government involvement underscored the importance of the event. Ministers of economy, energy, industry, public works, and tourism were all present for the opening ceremony.

Spanning more than 30,000 square meters, the exhibition includes over 500 local and international companies. It features pavilions dedicated to construction, real estate, interior and exterior design, renewable energy, and industrial machinery.

The fair also hosts technical seminars and policy roundtables on postwar reconstruction, broadening its scope beyond commerce to include strategic planning and dialogue.

Still, questions remain about how Syria will fund its estimated $400 billion reconstruction. The figure, cited by the United Nations, far exceeds Syria’s financial capacity and would require substantial international cooperation.

“No exhibition can succeed without a legal and institutional framework that guarantees investor rights and protects capital from political and security risks,” Dr. Issam Khalil, a Syrian economist, told The Media Line. “This event is a first step—but turning it into a path forward requires genuine political will inside Syria and credible engagement from the outside.”

Syria’s effort to open its economy occurs while it remains closely aligned with Iran and Russia, even as it tests diplomatic waters with the Gulf states and Turkey. Many analysts fear that the reconstruction effort could turn into a contest for influence among external powers.

Dr. Mona Shahada, a political analyst who spoke to The Media Line, warned that “each actor involved in Syria wants a slice of the reconstruction pie—not purely for humanitarian reasons, but to secure long-term influence. This makes the process as much about geopolitics as about concrete and steel.”

Yet the exhibitions also reflect a desire—domestically and, tentatively, internationally—to re-engage. The mood may be cautious, but the ambition is clear.

“It’s a long road ahead, but every journey begins with a single step,” economic journalist and researcher Ahmad Rustum told The Media Line. “This exhibition sends a message: Syria is ready to return to the economic map. But slogans won’t be enough—we need real support and genuine reform.”