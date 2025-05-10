US faces large hurdles as it takes lead on Gaza aid delivery - analysis

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee spoke on May 9 about the need to get humanitarian aid into Gaza to reach people there. Aid has been largely cut off since March 2025. US President Donald Trump is pushing for the aid to reach Gaza, Huckabee said.

He also mentioned that the US State Department has announced some parameters about this new initiative. What does the US want to see happen? It wants food to be distributed efficiently and safely. This should be done in a way that Hamas will not get their hands on the food.

Israel's new military offensive in Gaza

The new program being proposed comes in the wake of Israel also approving plans for a new military offensive in Gaza.

On May 4, Israel’s security cabinet approved a new offensive that is supposed to see the IDF remain in Gaza for the long term. Israeli politicians have also spoken about moving most of Gaza’s population to southern Gaza, where they will receive aid and be separated from Hamas control. This offensive is supposed to happen after US President Donald Trump visits the Middle East in mid-May. It is also supposed to happen if Hamas doesn’t accept a new hostage deal. There are, therefore, many complex challenges in motion at the same time. U.S. Navy personnel construct a JLOTS, which stands for ''Joint Logistics Over-the Shore'' temporary pier which will provide a ship-to-shore distribution system to help deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza, in an undated handout picture in the Mediterranean Sea. (credit: U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)

This won’t be the first time the US has focused on the need for aid reaching Gaza. During 2024, the US was also focused on this issue. However, it should be recalled that many of those initiatives faced challenges. They sent a temporary floating pier across the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean to reach Gaza in May and June of last year.

The pier did not function well and many Americans were injured during its operation. In addition a World Central Kitchen aid convoy was mistakenly attacked by an IDF drone on April 1, killing seven members of the humanitarian aid group.

How will the new US initiative take shape and what are the challenges? Ambassador Huckabee discussed other aspects of the aid program on May 9. He noted that Hamas is responsible for the horrific situation in Gaza.

Huckabee said there is a desperate need for humanitarian aid to reach people in Gaza, and not reach Hamas. The new program will require a partnership with governments and NGOs. He said some partners have stepped forward. The details are being worked. The response will get stronger as the resources are stood up.

This is not an Israeli plan, Ambassador Huckabee noted. Israel will not be involved in the distribution or transport of the food. Israel will secure the area outside of where the aid distribution happens. This makes sense for the IDF because the IDF is not well positioned to be a provider of aid and its leadership does not want to risk the IDF in a complex aid operation. Israel is supportive of the US initiative, the ambassador said. In the coming days more details will be released. Non-profit organizations will be part of the logistical considerations. Initially around one million people will be fed and then the full two million in Gaza.

The delivery of aid will not depend on a ceasefire, apparently. It solely depends on the ability to get food into Gaza. The concept so far speaks of several distribution zones. Each zone may provide aid to tens or hundreds of thousands of people. The IDF apparently will secure the perimeter of these zones in southern Gaza. Huckabee mentioned “private security” in distribution centers themselves. Because the IDF is not operating the aid program, this will enable some partners to take part so that they don’t have to work directly with the IDF. Apparently, this means some countries or NGOs that are wary of direct connections to the IDF could get involved. Publicly the UN and other aid organizations have opposed the Israeli plan that was approved on May 4, but may be more flexible regarding the US initiative.

The initial number of aid distribution centers will be small, but the number will grow as it is scaled up, according to the May 9 press conference at the US Embassy. According to one question directed to Huckabee at his press conference, there are now some 400 distribution centers in Gaza, while the new initiative will only begin with a few. Apparently the number will grow. It is not clear how many private contractors will need to be employed to secure this. If one has to scale up from three or four points of distribution to dozens, then that requires hiring a lot of private security.

The ambassador was asked about who will staff the private security and how the funding is being worked out. He said details are still in motion and he could not give the specifics.

He said funding would come from numerous entities. Huckabee said the US was not trying to work around the Israeli government in this initiative. The US is close to Israel, he noted. “There is no issue here of some kind of workaround going on.” He also said this is not an Israeli operation. He noted some partners would not want to be involved if Israel was operating the logistics of moving the food or the distribution. The US believes that ties with Israel are iron clad and that this humanitarian aid operation will move forward.

The hurdles here are clear. This is a big logistical operation. It requires a lot of support and it requires organizations that are good at moving and distributing aid. The US has not been involved in something of this scale for a while. It’s not clear how the private security will be recruited or deployed. Past experiences in Gaza have been problematic. For instance, when aid was delivered to north Gaza in late February 2024, after a long pause, people rushed aid trucks and more than 100 people were killed. The US has tried this kind of good intentions approach in the past. It sought to do so in Somalia in 1993. This was designed to enable distribution of aid as well. However, by inserting itself in a war zone with warlords present, the US ended up in a firefight with locals and eighteen Americans were killed in the Black Hawk Down incident.

The US is realistic that there are challenges ahead. Huckabee and others know there are logistical challenges. The big question is how fast this can happen and how the IDF will be able to secure the perimeter. Up until now throughout 19 months of war in Gaza, the IDF has always asked Gazans to evacuate from areas where the IDF operates.

There are rarely any Gazan civilians near the IDF. The IDF, therefore, does not seem used to dealing with large numbers of civilians. However, this plan seems to envision the IDF controlling a long defensive line around these aid distribution points and watching over hundreds of thousands of Gazans transitting back and forth. This appears to be a recipe for challenges ahead. How will anyone know who is a Hamas member and who is not among the people going south to get aid. Checking them all will be a complex process. If they are all on foot it means they can’t carry much back to their families, meaning more people will need to be checked. If they are in cars then they can carry more but it increases the chance Hamas will waylay the cars when the cars return to parts of Gaza under Hamas control.

The IDF has not proven itself capable in the past of dealing with large numbers of civilians. In the West Bank the IDF conducts raids at night because it doesn’t want to end up doing the job of checkpoints and police work and riot control. Decades of Israeli military occupation have taught the IDF it is not good at crowd control and that crowd control leads to dangerous incidents. Crowds are hard to control. In August 2021 a bombing occurred amid crowds at Afghanistan’s Kabul International Airport that killed 13 Americans and wounded 170 Afghans. These are the kinds of threats the IDF will want to prevent. Large numbers of civilians pressing up against soldiers is when these threats can materialize. If the IDF stands back and watches as it did on Salah al-Din road in the early months of the war as Gazans fled south from Gaza City then there will be no way to check the Gazan civilians. There are no easy answers here.