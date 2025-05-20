Jordan's Safadi in Syria, as Amman, Damascus agree on cooperation roadmap

The Kingdom of Jordan and the new government of Syria are moving forward to discuss various ways to cooperate. The countries have reopened borders, but many issues remain.

For instance, under the previous Assad regime, there were Iranian-backed drug-smuggling gangs in Syria that moved product into Jordan and threatened security. In addition, Jordan hosts hundreds of thousands of Syrians who fled to the kingdom.

Jordan was wary of the Assad regime but willing to consider normalization and ties since 2018, when the Assad regime took over southern Syria and Syrian rebels backed by Jordan surrendered. Jordan is a key ally of the West and the Gulf and is wary of any kind of destabilization that may come from Iran or Iraq.

Now Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, is working toward the future in meetings with Syria.

Safadi in Syria with delegation for 'working visit'

Safadi went to Damascus with a delegation on Monday, in what is seen as a "working visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two neighboring countries,” Jordanian state media said. He said on Tuesday that the countries have agreed to a roadmap for cooperation across multiple sectors, according to Jordan’s Petra state media. Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with Jordan's King Abdullah during his visit to Amman, Jordan, February 26, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL SUKHNI)

Petra noted, “The delegation includes key cabinet members: Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, and Minister of Transport Wesam Tahtamouni. According to an official statement, the Jordanian officials are scheduled to hold extensive talks with their Syrian counterparts, including Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Al-Shaar, Minister of Energy Mohammad Al-Bashir, and Minister of Transport Yarub Badr.”

Syrian state media SANA noted that Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, “welcomed a high-level Jordanian delegation in Damascus, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ayman Safadi. The delegation includes ministers of water and irrigation, industry, energy, and transportation.”

The Syrian state media added that “This visit aims to establish a Higher Coordination Council and develop a clear roadmap for joint cooperation and constructive efforts that serve the interests of both countries.”