GHF opens third Gaza aid center, hands out up to 1.8 million meals

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on Thursday opened its third food distribution center, located in central Gaza.

Two other food centers previously opened near Rafah in deep southern Gaza, and one more is still due to open in Khan Yunis in mid-southern Gaza.

Approximately 997,920 meals were distributed on Thursday, according to GHF, bringing the total number of meals distributed to date to approximately 1,838,182 via roughly 17,280 boxes.

The authority said that eight trucks of aid were distributed from the central Gaza site, totaling 7,680 boxes that provide 443,520 meals.

Next, the first food site in Rafah distributed food from six trucks, totaling 5,760 boxes that provide 332,640 meals.

Finally, the other Rafah food site continued operations, distributing four trucks of food totaling 3,840 boxes that provide 221,760 meals.

Plans to establish more sites

In addition, GHF stated that besides existing food sites in southern and central Gaza, which were the original plan, the authority plans to expand to establish more sites in northern Gaza in the coming weeks.

"Operations will continue scaling, with plans to build additional sites across Gaza, including in the northern region, in the weeks ahead," said GHF.

Originally, Israel said it would limit GHF operations, and would not include northern Gaza at all, or only at a much later stage.

It was unclear what caused the change in policy, though it seems that many of the one million Palestinians in northern Gaza have not left, despite original IDF plans to get most of them to go to southern Gaza.