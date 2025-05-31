Saudi Arabia eyes Syria with new investment as Gaza remains in rubble - analysis

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, visited the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus. This was a symbolic moment. It illustrates the deep connection of Syria to its Islamic past and also the new present that is being formed.

Saudi Arabia is the land of the Islamic holy sites and it has historically been a leader in the Islamic world. However, other Arab states contain important cities from the Islamic past. These include Baghdad in Iraq, Damascus in Syria and Cairo in Egypt.

Syria has recently changed from being an ally of Iran and Hezbollah to being back in the Sunni Arab fold in the region. As such it is now close with Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. However, these countries may be working together to help Syria, but they also all want influence. As such the visit of the Saudi envoy was important. It also came a day before he was supposed to travel to the West Bank with other foreign ministers and envoys of Arab states. Israel reportedly prevented that visit.

Saudi Arabia is focused on Syria. It was the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman who got US President Donald Trump to meet the new Syrian president, Ahmed al-Shara’a in Damascus. This was key to lifting US sanctions. The new US envoy, Tom Barrack, was in Damascus recently to raise the American flag at the US ambassador’s residence. This was symbolic. A new era is emerging. A new dawn. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani stands next to US envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack as he raises the American flag at US ambassador's residency in Damascus, Syria May 29, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)

Syria’s foreign minister said that Syria and Saudi Arabia are entering a strong phase of investment and economic cooperation. “Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday that the Kingdom will offer with Qatar joint financial support to state employees in Syria,” reports said at Arab News. “His statements came during a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani in Damascus, who welcomed the foreign minister and his delegation on his arrival in the Syrian capital,” the report added.

“The Kingdom will provide, with Qatar, joint financial support to state employees in Syria,” Prince Faisal said. The countries will now hold talks to “bolster aspects of cooperation in various fields.” SPA in Saudi Arabia added that the countries “also expressed a strong desire to work in coordination with the international community and development partners to ensure sustainable, effective support through a comprehensive and unified vision.”

Arab approach to Syria vs. Gaza

There is a major contrast now between the Arab states moving to invest in Syria, and the continued fighting in Gaza.

Gaza is in ruins, while Syria’s ruins are now going to receive substantial funds for reconstruction. Syria is getting a head start on the future. Meanwhile, Israel may be more isolated in the region as countries flock to do business in Damascus.