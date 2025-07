Gaza aid org. blasts 'disgruntled' ex-staffer for telling media 'war crimes' committed at aid sites The former US Green Beret previously said he had "never witnessed the level of brutality against an unarmed, starving civilian population until I was in Gaza."

Palestinians climb onto trucks carrying aid supplies that entered Gaza through Israel, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2025. ( photo credit : REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS )