In response to the barrage of missiles launched towards northern Israel and the Haifa area on Thursday night, the IDF struck approximately 10 Hezbollah rocket launchers in the early hours on Friday, according to a military statement.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that there were no serious injuries or casualties resulting from the attack on Israel. However, a few individuals were reported to have sustained minor injuries while rushing to protected areas.

Hezbollah launched another wave of missiles towards central Israel early Friday morning. No injuries or casualties were reported, according to MDA.

Increased fire from Hezbollah expected, said IDF

The IDF on Thursday evening had warned of a possible increase in rocket launches from Lebanese territory that extend past the Confrontation Line and border areas.

"In light of the fire from Lebanese territory since this morning, there may be fire toward additional areas in the State of Israel in the coming hours,” the military said in a statement.