Residents of Tehran referred to themselves as "hostages of a cruel regime" in an interview with Israel's N12 News on Tuesday, calling any potential deal with Iran a "betrayal."

One Iranian spoke of the increased police and security presence in Tehran following a short period of strikes between Israel and Iran.

"The atmosphere is becoming more security-oriented again," said Tehran resident Roshanek, noting the harsh security methods used by the forces during Operation Roaring Lion, in which authorities would arrest those found to have anti-regime content on their phones.

Iranian anti-regime activist Alireza Mashhad called on US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the fight against Iran, specifically asking Netanyahu to end the regime for good, calling such action "the right thing" to do.

Any deal with the ayatollahs is a betrayal of freedom," said Mashhad. "They do not attach any value to the people, and are not bound by any value or agreement."

A woman crosses a street in central Tehran on June 8, 2026; Illustrative. (credit: ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)

Another resident of Tehran, identified as "Omid," told N12 of the hardships he and his fellow Iranians endure due to the actions of the regime, emphasizing that only Mojtaba Khamenei's "cruel" government is to blame.

"If power plants are attacked in the coming days, if the water supply is cut off, if the refineries are damaged, if we have no electricity, and the lives of millions of citizens become even more difficult than they are today - remember who brought us to this point," said "Omid."

'Omid': Regime 'robbed us of our future'

"This regime has sacrificed its own people for decades for its ideology and for its survival," he added. "We are hostages of a cruel regime that destroyed our economy and robbed us of our future."

Another Tehran resident, identified as "Yasmin," said that she hopes for peace with Israel, telling N12 that she wishes Iran would join the Abraham Accords.