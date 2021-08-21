As deadline nears, Israel urges UNSC to expand UNIFIL’s mandate

Ahead of the UNIFIL mandate extension at the end of the month, Israel urged the Security Council to reform the peacekeeping force, giving it greater freedom of movement and access to areas that are suspected of harboring terrorist activity.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan also urged the Security Council to set a mechanism to ensure that any Hezbollah violation of the 1701 resolution would be adequately documented and included in future review reports.

“The Security Council must realize that UNIFIL’s failure to enforce resolution 1701, and the attacks of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, could force Israel to respond and act against the terror infrastructure in Lebanon,” Erdan warned, saying that such a move could lead to a regional escalation.

“We urge the Security Council to enforce the 1701 resolution strictly and to significantly strengthen UNIFIL,'' Erdan added. “We also demand that the Lebanese government take responsibility for what is being done on its territory.”

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was established in 1978 and beefed up in 2006 after the Second Lebanon War ended with the passing of Security Council Resolution 1701. UNIFIL’s mandate is renewed annually in August.

A United Nations peacekeeper (UNIFIL) stands near a poster depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in Adaisseh village, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, Lebanon August 7, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/KARAMALLAH DAHER)

Ambassador Erdan communicated the Israeli position to all member states, and specifically to France, which is coordinating the negotiations around the mandate renewal.

Israel insists on UNIFIL’s freedom of movement and demands that together with the Lebanon Army Force, the peacekeeping mission could inspect villages and houses in which there is a clear indication that Hezbollah is storing ammunition.

Other members suggested that given the economic crisis in Lebanon, UNIFIL would also provide assistance to the LAF. Erdan told UNSC members that any such aid should be under a proper mechanism to ensure that it is transferred to LAF, not Hezbollah or other organizations. He called on the Security Council to specify what the aid would include.

According to the Israeli Mission to the UN, Israel was also able to persuade other member states to block a Chinese draft that included wording about “Israeli violations of the Lebanese sovereignty.” The Chinese draft comes at the heel of Israel’s recent decision to join the US and Canada, signing on to a condemnation issued at the United Nations Human Rights Council’s 47th session against China’s inhumane treatment and forced incarceration of its Uyghur minority.

Last year, the UN Security Council decided to extend the mandate for a peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon by another year but to reduce the number of troops in the region amid US and Israeli criticism over the mission's efficiency.

The council added in August 2020 several demands from the government of Lebanon to allow UNIFIL to operate more efficiently after efforts from Israel and the US to strengthen the force's authority in the face of Hezbollah activity.

These demands include an enhanced reporting mechanism to the UN for violent incidents and violations; a call for the Secretary-General to create a detailed action plan to optimize the force’s effectiveness; and a strong condemnation of attempts to hamper the force’s freedom of movement and of threats posed to UNIFIL troops.