As Lebanon collapses, Hezbollah members enjoy extravagant weddings

Social media users expressed outrage at the lavish events that took place despite the extreme conditions much of Lebanon is facing as part of the country's economic crisis.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 27, 2021 10:42
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 7, 2020 in this still picture taken from a video (photo credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Lebanese citizens expressed outrage in recent days after pictures and video from the lavish weddings of the daughters of two Hezbollah-affiliated politicians were leaked on social media, showing the politicians celebrating in style while most of Lebanon is suffering the effects of a worsening economic crisis.
 
Video showed Free Patriotic Movement MP Ibrahim Kanaan and former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili walking their extravagantly dressed daughters down the aisle and revelers enjoying alcoholic beverages and luxurious meals, including salmon and truffles.
 
The FPM, of which President Michel Aoun is a founding member, is a Christian party allied with Hezbollah.
 
Social media users expressed outrage at the lavish events that took place despite the extreme conditions much of Lebanon is facing as part of its worsening economic crisis, with many mocking Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by referencing his past statements calling on his supporters to be patient and sacrifice.
"These are the children of our representatives and ministers. As for our sons, they emigrated from their country in pursuit of a livelihood and dignity that they were denied in their country," wrote Lebanese singer Amal Hijazi on Twitter in response to the wedding. "Congratulations to the daughter of the Hezbollah deputy Nawar Al-Sahili."
 
"Former Hezbollah deputy Nawar al-Sahili, at the end of his term in 2018, told [the Hezbollah-affiliated television station] Al-Manar that he would continue his work in Hezbollah and hoped to be a 'simple mujahid (jihadist)' in the mujahideen's path," wrote Lebanese journalist Diana Moukalled on Twitter. "And today, the path of 'patience and insight' that Nasrallah invented to overcome the collapse culminates with a legendary wedding for his daughter."
 
Some social media users expressed support for Sahili, stressing that he didn't pay for the wedding and that it was his daughter's right to have an enjoyable wedding if she could.
 
Sahili published an apology on Twitter after the uproar, saying that he "did not realize that it would cause harm" and for the "unintended offense" to the Hezbollah Party, adding that he would be suspending all of his activity in the party until the Hezbollah leadership makes a decision concerning the issue.
 
Many Lebanese citizens are struggling to make ends meet as the crisis in the country deepens. Basic services, such as the power grid, are quickly collapsing, with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warning on Friday that most water pumping in the country will likely cease in the next four to six weeks.
 
The price of basic food items has increased by more than half in less than a month and over 700% since 2019, and clothing has become a luxury, according to a recent report by the Crisis Observatory, Arab News reported. A family of five was spending over 3.5 million Lebanese pounds ($2,300) on food per month as of the first half of July, according to the report. That's about five times the minimum wage, which stands at 675,000 pounds ($450).


