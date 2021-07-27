As Lebanon collapses, Hezbollah members enjoy extravagant weddings

Lebanese citizens expressed outrage in recent days after pictures and video from the lavish weddings of the daughters of two Hezbollah-affiliated politicians were leaked on social media, showing the politicians celebrating in style while most of Lebanon is suffering the effects of a worsening economic crisis.
Video showed Free Patriotic Movement MP Ibrahim Kanaan and former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili walking their extravagantly dressed daughters down the aisle and revelers enjoying alcoholic beverages and luxurious meals, including salmon and truffles.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
The FPM, of which President Michel Aoun is a founding member, is a Christian party allied with Hezbollah.
"These are the children of our representatives and ministers. As for our sons, they emigrated from their country in pursuit of a livelihood and dignity that they were denied in their country," wrote Lebanese singer Amal Hijazi on Twitter in response to the wedding. "Congratulations to the daughter of the Hezbollah deputy Nawar Al-Sahili."
"Former Hezbollah deputy Nawar al-Sahili, at the end of his term in 2018, told [the Hezbollah-affiliated television station] Al-Manar that he would continue his work in Hezbollah and hoped to be a 'simple mujahid (jihadist)' in the mujahideen's path," wrote Lebanese journalist Diana Moukalled on Twitter. "And today, the path of 'patience and insight' that Nasrallah invented to overcome the collapse culminates with a legendary wedding for his daughter."
Sahili published an apology on Twitter after the uproar, saying that he "did not realize that it would cause harm" and for the "unintended offense" to the Hezbollah Party, adding that he would be suspending all of his activity in the party until the Hezbollah leadership makes a decision concerning the issue.
Many Lebanese citizens are struggling to make ends meet as the crisis in the country deepens. Basic services, such as the power grid, are quickly collapsing, with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warning on Friday that most water pumping in the country will likely cease in the next four to six weeks.