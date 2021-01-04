At max speed, new Iran enrichment could cut nuke breakout to 6 weeks

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Responding to Iran's announcement, the IAEA told the Post on Monday that, "Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has informed IAEA Member States that Iran today began feeding uranium already enriched up to 4.1 percent U-235 into six centrifuge cascades at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant for further enrichment up to 20 percent."

"IAEA inspectors were present at the site to detach the Agency’s seal from a cylinder with the feed material. The cylinder was then connected to the feeding line to start the production of uranium enriched up to 20 percent," said the spokesman's statement.

Further, the IAEA added, "The six cascades had been reconfigured as three sets of two interconnected cascades, comprising a total of 1044 IR-1 centrifuges. Iran had previously informed the Agency of its intention to start producing uranium enriched up to 20 percent."