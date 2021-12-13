Bennett on first Israeli PM trip to UAE: We are neighbors and cousins

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called to deepen the relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on the first-ever visit to the country by an Israeli leader.

Bennett is set to meet with the UAE’s leader Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, known as MBZ , on Monday for a one-on-one meeting, followed by a meeting and lunch with their advisers.

“The message that I wish to deliver to the UAE leaders and Emirati citizens is that mutual partnership and friendship are natural,” Bennett told Emirati state media WAM. “We are neighbors and cousins. We are the grandchildren of Prophet Abraham.

Bennett called relations between the countries “a precious treasure for us and the entire region” and the countries are working better to ensure a better future.

The prime minister pointed to cooperation in trade, research and development, cybersecurity, health, education, aviation and others as ways in which the ties have developed positively.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, December 12, 2021. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

"I expect that our relations will remain good, especially in the economic field. In my opinion, cooperation in the field of health and food security will constitute a major part of the mutual cooperation.,” he said. "The volume of mutual trade between us has expedited within a few months with limitless future opportunities to develop it…Our cooperation provides unprecedented economic opportunities not only for us, but for more countries, which is another element for enhancing stability and prosperity in this region."

Bennett is set to meet with the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Culture Minister Noura Al Kaabi on Monday, as well as a possible meeting with Khaldoon al Mubarak, CEO of the Mubadala Investment Company, the Emirati sovereign wealth fund.

Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed greeted Bennett upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night, and they held a short meeting, in which they discussed the importance of tolerance and religious moderation, a source in the prime minister’s entourage said.

Bennett has sought to emphasize economic ties with the UAE on this visit, and sources on the trip said Emiratis have expressed interest in the prime minister’s background as a hi-tech entrepreneur.

However, both Israel and the UAE view a nuclear Iran as a major threat, and the topic is likely to arise, as well.

Bennett’s visit comes as world powers continue negotiations in Vienna with Iran over its nuclear program, and Israel fears that the US will lift sanctions without exacting major concessions from Tehran.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has taken steps warming relations with its neighbor Iran, including an invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit the UAE and meet with MBZ. Last week, Emirati National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed met with Raisi in Tehran.

Bennett is the first Israeli leader to visit the UAE, after several attempts by his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu were thwarted, due to COVID-19 restrictions, repeated elections and, in one case, a dispute with Jordan.

The prime minister will not be traveling to Dubai to see the Israeli Pavilion at Expo 2020 or meet with other business leaders, due to the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Bennett will be traveling with a smaller entourage than usual, and the press corps that had been originally invited on the trip were disinvited on Saturday night. However, he will still be staying in Abu Dhabi overnight.