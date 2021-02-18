The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Blinken meets E3 peers as US seeks united position on Iran

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that Iran’s latest moves jeopardize a return of the United States to the nuclear deal.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 20:50
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask before holding his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 27. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask before holding his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 27.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met virtually on Thursday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The meeting took place as the US is trying to coordinate a united position regarding Iran.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that Iran’s latest moves jeopardize a return of the United States to the nuclear deal.
“The more pressure is applied, the more difficult it gets to find a political solution,” Maas said.
Talks “are being significantly complicated at the moment because Iran obviously does not seek de-escalation but escalation – and this is playing with fire.”
According to Reuters, Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said that he spoke with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that the EU supports full implementation of the JCPOA agreement.
Earlier this week, Blinken told NPR that the US has an incentive “to try to put Iran back in the nuclear box.”
“Presumably Iran still has incentives to get what it bargained for in the deal, which was some sanctions relief, given the state of its economy,” he added.
Blinken noted that “the path to diplomacy is open,” and that “the first step would be Iran returning to compliance, and President [Joe] Biden has been clear that if they do, we would do the same.”
He added that right now, “Iran is still a ways away from being in compliance, so we’ll have to see what it does.”
Ray Takeyh, senior fellow for Middle East studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), told The Jerusalem Post that it seems that the administration is looking to get back to the deal and rather quickly. “They will choreograph with the Iranians a step-by-step plan for a return,” he said. “Then comes the stalemate. There will be a lot of talk about making the deal ‘stronger and longer.’ But in reality, it will remain as is, a deficient agreement expiring before our eyes.”
Michael Singh is a senior fellow and managing director at The Washington Institute and a former senior director for Middle East affairs with the National Security Council.
He told the Post that negotiating a more comprehensive deal won’t be easy. “Iran has given little indication that it desires a follow-on agreement,” he said. “The Biden administration thus needs to convince Iran that these two steps are inseparable – that there can be no return to the JCPOA without moving in short order – in Secretary Blinken’s words – to the negotiation of a new deal.”
“Iran, for its part, appears to be doing everything it can to counter this by pressuring the US to simply return to compliance with the JCPOA without modifications, seeking to instill a sense of urgency or panic in Washington through steps such as producing uranium metal or reducing cooperation with IAEA inspectors,” Singh added. “For the US strategy to succeed, the Biden administration will need to resist this pressure – which so far it is doing – be willing to continue enforcing sanctions in the meantime, and devise with its E3 allies an approach to JCPOA reentry that retains sufficient leverage for a second round of talks.”
George Perkovich, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Nuclear Policy Program told the Post that the Biden administration’s approach to Iran appears straightforward. “‘Path to diplomacy’ means just what it says. If Iran wants to negotiate an improvement in relations and a reinstatement of the JCPOA the US is willing to do so,” said Perkovich.
“The US would like to reinstate the JCPOA and then address additional issues of concern – to improve on the JCPOA, which would require giving Iran more too; to perhaps address limitations on missile ranges and testing; to address Iran’s regional activities, and political prisoners,” he continued. “The big questions are whether Iran is willing to change its actions and, if so, for what US or international accommodations in return.”
Michael Pregent, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, told the Post that “Tehran continues to cheat on our European allies with impunity prodded on by China and Russia who will benefit the most from lifting sanctions on Iran.”
“If the Biden administration gives up the leverage gained under Trump’s “Maximum Pressure” campaign – it will once again reward Tehran for provocations with concessions,” Pregent continued.
He went on to say that while Secretary Blinken says that if Iran returns to the deal the US will as well and then the US will “seek a longer and stronger agreement.” Iran wants concessions from the US, the regime wants the lifting of all sanctions and for the US to return to a deal that according to Rouhani, “cannot be changed.”
“We have these looming deadlines – imposed on the Biden team by the regime – warning the US that unless it lifts sanctions and reenters the JCPOA the regime will further violate the JCPOA – the regime will continue to cheat on those parties remaining in the JCPOA while they stay silent.”
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Iran Iran Deal iran nuclear Antony Blinken
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by