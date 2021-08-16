The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Christian Lebanese party: Prepare for conflict to bring down Lebanon gov't

The Christian Kataeb Party has said the "time has come" to bring down the Lebanese government by "all available means."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 16, 2021 17:44
A Lebanese army soldier stands guard near the site of a fuel tank explosion in Akkar, in northern Lebanon (photo credit: OMAR IBRAHIM / REUTERS)
A Lebanese army soldier stands guard near the site of a fuel tank explosion in Akkar, in northern Lebanon
(photo credit: OMAR IBRAHIM / REUTERS)
Lebanon's Christian Kataeb Party called on Monday to prepare for a field confrontation to bring down the Lebanese government "by all available means," after at least 27 people were killed in a fuel tank explosion in Akkar in northern Lebanon.
The party, which played an important role in the Lebanese Civil War, called on Lebanese President Michel Aoun and the entire Lebanese parliament to resign and called on the United Nations Security council to hold an emergency meeting on the situation in Lebanon.
“The Lebanese are subjected to a genocide carried out by a criminal group. Thus, support must be provided for them so as to stand socially and economically during these difficult circumstances until the parliamentary elections are held and a democratic transition is secured under an international supervision,” read a statement issued by the Kataeb Political Bureau following its weekly meeting in Saifi.
The party warned that it could no longer stay silent about the "crimes of this murderous regime, and its patron and guide, Hezbollah, which repeatedly explodes its people and leaves them to their fate."
“The time has come to put an end to this suicidal slope, to renounce this authority with its entire system, and prepare for a field confrontation to bring it down by all available means,” added the Kataeb Party.
The party also warned against suppressing the rebels and trying to intimidate them through arrest, calling these practices worthy of what it called an occupying power.
On Saturday night, a fuel tank exploded in Akkar in northern Lebanon, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens. As of Monday morning, searches were ongoing for missing persons.
On Sunday, Lebanese reports indicated that the fuel tanks had been holding fuel which was meant to be smuggled to Syria. Hezbollah has been accused of smuggling oil from Lebanon into Syria in the past.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no official statement has been made concerning the cause of the explosion.
The explosion quickly led to another explosion in the Lebanese political scene as some officials from the Future Movement, led by former prime minister Saad Hariri, and the Free Patriotic Movement, founded by Aoun and allied with Hezbollah, accused one another of being responsible for the situation and even going as far as accusing specific MPs of being directly involved with the tanks that exploded.
Lebanese media reports have expressed concerns that the anger and unrest following the explosion could devolve into violence.
On Sunday, former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri called for Lebanese President Michel Aoun to resign, telling him to "leave now and preserve some dignity for your future, because you will not find an embassy to shelter you soon or a plane that will help you escape the curse of history."
During a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council on Sunday, Aoun warned against "the politicization of the tragedy that occurred in Al-Tleil and the exploitation of the blood of the martyrs to raise slogans and launch calls that clearly reveal the intentions of those who launched them and their involvement in schemes aimed at harming the regime and its institutions."


Tags Lebanon Christians Civil War Explosion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by