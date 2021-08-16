Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah promised to import gasoline and diesel from Iran to Lebanon amid an ongoing oil shortage in the country, hours after a fuel tank exploded in northern Lebanon , killing at least 28 people.

"I assure you, God willing, we will definitely bring diesel and gasoline from Iran, and in these two days I will inform you when,” said Nasrallah on Sunday, adding that he would announce when the oil would come in the next few days.

Nasrallah has warned in the past that Hezbollah would import Iranian oil on its own if the Lebanese government did not act. Iranian oil is under sanctions by international law.

Such a move could bring Iranian fuel tankers not far from Israel’s shores. The announcement comes as tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after an Iranian drone strike targeted an Israeli-managed Mercer Street ship off the coast of Oman in July, killing a British citizen and a Romanian citizen. The United States, the United Kingdom and Israel have all threatened retaliation and the attack has garnered international condemnation of Iran.

Iran has denied being responsible for the attack and claimed Israel and the US are attempting to destabilize the region.

Less than a week after the attack on the Mercer Street, Iranian forces reportedly attempted to hijack the Asphalt Princess tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, but fled the ship after workers sabotaged the engines, according to the British daily The Times.

In recent years, Israel and Iran have reportedly targeted each other's maritime vessels on dozens of occasions.

In March, The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv reported that dozens of Iranian ships had been attacked by Israel throughout the Middle East, after The Wall Street Journal reported that a dozen Iranian oil tankers headed to Syria had been attacked by Israel.

After Nasrallah's speech on Sunday, Hezbollah-affiliated Ali Shoeib shared a tweet stating "the next equation with the enemy: a tank for a tank," in what may be a warning to Israel against attacking oil tankers that will carry Iranian oil to Lebanon.

The statement also comes just over a week after Hezbollah fired nearly 20 rockets towards Israel after the IAF conducted airstrikes in Lebanon in response to earlier rocket fire launched from Lebanon into Israel.

In the speech on Sunday, Nasrallah also claimed that the crisis in Lebanon is being "run by the Americans from the American embassy," adding that Iran stated that it is standing by Lebanon to help.

"What is happening today in Lebanon is the same as what is happening in Iraq, because there is one room that manages chaos," added Nasrallah.

Nasrallah asked the Lebanese people to be patient and "not go where the enemy wants."

The Hezbollah leader called for the country to build a productive, self-sufficient economy without accepting foreign aid and imports, despite encouraging Lebanon earlier in the statement to accept Iranian aid.

Nasrallah drew parallels to the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban quickly conquered the country after the US withdrew, stressing that only the people of Lebanon, the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah could protect Lebanon.

Concerning the fuel tank explosion, the Hezbollah leader expressed his condolences and demanded an investigation into the incident and the punishment of those responsible.

Nasrallah decried that accusations and political statements were made surrounding the incident, saying "in harsh and sad events, people usually put their differences aside and extend a helping hand to each other, but we are a strange country and since Sunday morning we have witnessed a very harsh settling of scores."

Nasrallah expressed hopes that the disaster would put pressure on politicians to quickly form a government in order to manage the crisis.

On Saturday night, a fuel tank exploded in Akkar in northern Lebanon, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens. As of Monday morning, searches were ongoing for missing persons.

On Sunday, Lebanese reports indicated that the fuel tanks had been holding fuel which was meant to be smuggled to Syria. Hezbollah has been accused of smuggling oil from Lebanon into Syria in the past.

The owner of the land where the fuel tanks were located stated in a video clip on Sunday that he did not know that the tanks were being used for smuggling fuel and that the person who owned the tanks disappeared without a trace about three months ago, according to the Lebanese An-Nahar news. The owner claimed that the explosion was caused after one of the people at the site threw a cigarette into the fuel tank.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no official statement has been made concerning the cause of the explosion. Lebanese reports on the matter have varied including claims that a lighter sparked the explosion and claims that gunfire by the owner of the site sparked the explosion.

The explosion quickly led to another explosion in the Lebanese political scene as some officials from the Future Movement, led by former prime minister Saad Hariri, and the Free Patriotic Movement, founded by Aoun and allied with Hezbollah, accused one another of being responsible for the situation and even going as far as accusing specific MPs of being directly involved with the tanks that exploded.

Many of the reports in Lebanese media stressed that the smugglers were being protected by politicians and that investigations into the explosion needed to take this into account. Lebanese media reports have expressed concerns that the anger and unrest following the explosion could devolve into violence.

On Sunday, Hariri called for Lebanese President Michel Aoun to resign, telling him to "leave now and preserve some dignity for your future, because you will not find an embassy to shelter you soon or a plane that will help you escape the curse of history."

The head of Lebanon's Kataeb Party and former MP, Samy Gemayel, expressed outrage at the explosion as well, calling for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to "take forceful decisions to stop the genocide against the Lebanese people & to liberate #Lebanon from the grip of its destructive rulers," in a tweet on Sunday.

During a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council, Aoun warned against "the politicization of the tragedy that occurred in Al-Tleil and the exploitation of the blood of the martyrs to raise slogans and launch calls that clearly reveal the intentions of those who launched them and their involvement in schemes aimed at harming the regime and its institutions."