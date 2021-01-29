The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

COVID-19: Israel walks back ‘joke’ about Dubai-infection rate connection

Health Ministry Chief of Public Health Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said, in jest, that "more people died in two weeks of peace with Dubai than in 70 years of war with them."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 29, 2021 18:29
Head of Public Health Services, Sharon Alroy-Preis, during a media briefing, Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Head of Public Health Services, Sharon Alroy-Preis, during a media briefing, Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Israel apologized to the UAE for what it claimed was an “unsuccessful joke” which linked the surge of infection rates with the number of Israeli tourists to the Gulf State, Khaleej Times reported on Friday.
Health Ministry Chief of Public Health Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said, in jest, that "more people died in two weeks of peace with Dubai [because Israeli tourists returned with COVID-19 infections] than in 70 years of war with them." Alroy-Preis was alluding to the fact the Gulf State, which doesn’t share a border with Israel, was never involved in any direct conflict with the Jewish State. 
Israel is facing alarming coronavirus infection rates, causing the airport and land borders to shut down in order to prevent more infected persons from coming since Monday. The IDF found that 900 Israelis who returned from Dubai had COVID-19, these people didn’t carry out the the required quarantine upon arrival. This created a chain of infection causing roughly 4,000 people to be infected, the Star Tribune reported.  
Israeli officials quickly apologized for the comment, saying the Health expert made "false allegations" and that she isn't meant to speak on behalf of Israel on such matters.
Dubai was the first travel destination to claim it is back to normal, meaning open to pre-COVID-19 travel.
Since New Year's Eve however the UAE had seen a dramatic increase in the numbers of infected persons.
British residents, who were also allowed to visit the Gulf Kingdom, were informed in mid-January they will need to remain in quarantine for two weeks should they travel there. Denmark, another country which accepted returning Danes without quarantine, reported that its first patient with the South African variant of COVID-19 came from Dubai. The Philippines reported the first case of a citizen with the British strain of the novel coronavirus, who was also returning from Dubai. Both strains spread much faster in the general population in comparison with COVID-19, if not contained. 
While the UAE reported it gave 2.8 million shots of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm and the Pfizer-BioNTech's inoculation, it isn't clear what the situation currently is. The Saudi-German Hospital told Star Tribune it is "hoping to read the real news."
Half the beds at Dubai's NMC Royal Hospital now serve patients with COVID-19. 
Dubai's former finance chief Nasser al-Shaikh lamented this turn of events, saying that "great efforts" had been made since January 2020 and now, "with our own hands", they were undermined.


Tags Peace Dubai COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: 'Anyone but Bibi' not enough anymore

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why Kochavi picked a fight with Biden and why it's not good for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: Amid COVID-19, Israel in chaos and voices go unheard - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Aviv Kochavi: Hail to the IDF chief - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by