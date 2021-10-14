Beirut blast investigation violence — In photos

At least six people were killed and 32 wounded as shots were fired during a protest by Hezbollah supporters against Tarek Bitar, the judge investigating the Beirut Port blast, in the Lebanese capital on Thursday, as tensions surrounding the case continue to rise.

People evacuate a casualty after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) A man falls upon being shot as he was preparing to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Men run to rescue a person shot while preparing to fire a rocket-propelled grenade, during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

A man prepares to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) Gun holes are seen on a building after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14,2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) Army soldiers patrol after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) Army soldiers are seen behind a glass with gun holes, after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Gunmen take position after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) A Lebanese Red Cross vehicle is pictured as army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted near the site of a protest that was getting underway against Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last year's port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)