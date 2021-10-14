The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Beirut blast investigation violence — In photos

The two Shi'ite movements called on their supporters to calm down and on the army, security forces to restore the peace. Hezbollah and Amal called for the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 19:01
A man prepares to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
A man prepares to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
At least six people were killed and 32 wounded as shots were fired during a protest by Hezbollah supporters against Tarek Bitar, the judge investigating the Beirut Port blast, in the Lebanese capital on Thursday, as tensions surrounding the case continue to rise.
People evacuate a casualty after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) People evacuate a casualty after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) A man falls upon being shot as he was preparing to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) A man falls upon being shot as he was preparing to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Men run to rescue a person shot while preparing to fire a rocket-propelled grenade, during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) Men run to rescue a person shot while preparing to fire a rocket-propelled grenade, during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
A man prepares to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) A man prepares to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) Gun holes are seen on a building after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14,2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) Gun holes are seen on a building after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14,2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) Army soldiers patrol after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) Army soldiers patrol after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) Army soldiers are seen behind a glass with gun holes, after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) Army soldiers are seen behind a glass with gun holes, after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Gunmen take position after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) Gunmen take position after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) A Lebanese Red Cross vehicle is pictured as army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted near the site of a protest that was getting underway against Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last year's port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) A Lebanese Red Cross vehicle is pictured as army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted near the site of a protest that was getting underway against Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last year's port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
A man carrying a girl evacuates after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) A man carrying a girl evacuates after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) Army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) Army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) A window is seen shattered on a building after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) A window is seen shattered on a building after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) Shattered glass is seen as army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted near the site of a protest that was getting underway against Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last year's port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) Shattered glass is seen as army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted near the site of a protest that was getting underway against Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last year's port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) A combination picture shows a man who is shot and rescued after trying to fire a rocket-propelled grenade, during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) A combination picture shows a man who is shot and rescued after trying to fire a rocket-propelled grenade, during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon protests shooting beirut
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by