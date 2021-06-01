The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Despite Abraham Accords doubters, Emiratis still bullish on Israel ties

During the rioting in Jerusalem and after Operation Guardian of the Wall, the UAE released statements that were critical of Israel, but they were staid and not especially harsh.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 1, 2021 11:05
Flydubai flight to Israel from the UAE (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/POOL)
Flydubai flight to Israel from the UAE
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/POOL)
DUBAI - This week, important news happened that did not get the attention that it deserves: Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement to avoid double taxation.
This agreement has been in the works since shortly after the Abraham Accords were signed, so in that sense, it wasn’t the most surprising turn of events.
But the timing is what makes the agreement a big deal. For Finance Minister Israel Katz and his Emirati counterpart Obaid Al Tayer to sign an agreement this week sends a strong message that the Abraham Accords are still on track.
When Hamas began shooting rockets at Jerusalem last month, and Operation Guardian of the Walls began, there were some commentators and even politicians who said this was a sign of the Abraham Accords’ failure or collapse.
Many of those comments were bad-faith arguments using the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a backdrop for existing gripes about the Trump administration, like “I guess Jared Kushner didn’t really bring peace to the Middle East.”
This is like the inverse of the perverse “linkage” theory that blames Israel for all the conflicts in the Middle East. No one who was looking at the Abraham Accords intelligently and honestly when they were signed in September said that it was going to solve all of the region’s problems. In fact, Israel and the UAE grew closer partly because, as the adage goes, the enemy of my enemy is my friend; both are concerned about Iranian aggression.
But the Abraham Accords were still a landmark moment for the Middle East, signaling to four other Arab states that having diplomatic relations with Israel would benefit them and be good for stability and progress in the region. And it told the Palestinians that they no longer have veto power, they can no longer stand between Israel and the rest of the Middle East across the board.
The other argument about the Abraham Accords during the latest Israel-Gaza conflict, which seems to be made in better faith, was that the nascent relations between Israel and Arab states would not withstand the pressure of anger in the Arab world about Israeli police entering the Al Aksa Mosque - even if it was to stop rioters lobbing rocks and fireworks - and another mini-war with Gaza.
That concern was reasonable, because it has happened in the past. Qatar, for example, broke off lower-level relations with Israel over the 2008-2009 Operation Cast Lead. Several other Muslim and Arab countries cut ties with Israel during the Second Intifada. Even non-democracies have public opinion to worry about, and Jerusalem is a hot-button issue.
During the rioting in Jerusalem and after Operation Guardian of the Wall, the UAE released statements that were critical of Israel, but they were staid and not especially harsh. They behaved like many other countries with which Israel has diplomatic relations; critical, but not sparking a crisis.  
An Israeli diplomatic source said that developments in relations with the UAE were put on hold for those couple of weeks, but they have already made a comeback and are slowly coming back on track. They may stay slow for the next two weeks, the source said, but he has no worries about the next two years and the even longer term.
And an Emirati diplomat confirmed that they are still bullish on relations with Israel. They were not shocked that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is still around and reared its head again. The source said that the benefits of Israel and the UAE working together, economically and on the security front, remain clear.
On a person-to-person level, Emiratis and Israeli friendships are still going strong. Groups working to strengthen ties are still holding zoom meetings and chatting over Whatsapp each day. The Emiratis with big social media accounts cheering on relations with Israel are still doing just that. And The Jerusalem Post and The Khaleej Times are holding a conference in Dubai to celebrate and strengthen diplomatic and business ties that is fully booked, with more people clamoring to get in.
So this week’s UAE-Israel tax treaty may have been a small headline, but it has a big impact. It says that the historic peace and progress the Abraham Accords brought about are still barreling forward, to the benefit of both nations.


Tags UAE Middle East Abraham Accords
