The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Did Iran order a drone attack on the US in Iraq?

A day before the drone attack, a shadowing group told Sabereen news that it had targeted “Mossad” in northern Iraq.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 18, 2021 10:51
A drone is launched during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 6, 2021 (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
A drone is launched during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 6, 2021
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
A drone attack last week on Erbil in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region has all the hallmarks of an Iranian-backed attack. Drones have been used by Iran’s proxies in Yemen and Iran has exported them to partners in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon in the past. Iran has a sophisticated series of drones, many of which are kamikaze drones that operate like cruise missiles. With these drones you put in a coordinates and then send the drone on a mission. Iran also used drones in 2018 during a missile attack on Kurdish dissidents in Iraq. It used drones as surveillance against ISIS in Syria also. 
What do we know about the attack on Erbil. It is the third attack on US-led Coalition forces in the city. Pro-Iran militias in Iraq, led by Kataib Hezbollah, shifted tactics after 2019 and 2020 when US forces consolidated their facilities in Iraq, withdrawing from a series of smaller bases such as Q-West, K-1, Nineveh and even Tamp Taji. This left less targets for Iran’s militias in Iraq. At the same time those militias, called PMU which also have political wings in the government and receive government salaries, have been forced to use aliases now.  
There was an attack on Erbil in late September 2020 and another in February this year. The February 15 attack was likely a message to the US and the new Biden administration. Iran and its allies in Iraq want the US to leave. The first attack on Erbil in 2020 had followed dozens of other attacks. A US contractor was killed in December 2019 in Kirkuk and several forces were killed in Camp Taji in March 2020. The rockets fired in 2020 at Erbil were 122mm Grad rockets and did little damage. However the March attack included rockets falling on numerous warehouses and harming civilians and contractors.  
The drone attack is more mysterious. Not many details are known. The US-led Coalition spokesperson has not released new details. “A drone packed with TNT targeted a coalition base at Erbil airport,” the Kurdish region’s interior ministry said in a statement. A pro-Iranian group calling itself Awliyaa al-Dam (Guardians of Blood), applauded the strike on the messaging app Telegram. Iraqi politicians pointed fingers at the pro-Iran militias and at “terrorists.” Many leading Iraqi politicians are afraid of the Iranian backed groups which have threatened the President and Prime Minister in the past. The powerful Badr organization has tentacles in Nineveh plains near Erbil and its 30th brigade of the PMU, a Badr affiliate, has hosted rocket firing squads that not only targeted Erbil last year but also targeted a Turkish base the same night of the drone attack.  
In addition on April 13, a day before the drone attack, a shadowing group told Sabereen news that it had targeted “Mossad” in northern Iraq. 
While many noted that the drone attack is likely linked to Iran, others also commented on how it is an escalation. "Suicide drones are particularly useful in these types of hits as they can avoid counter rocket, artillery and mortar systems such as C-RAM," the system deployed by the Americans to protect their troops in Arbil and Baghdad, Hamdi Malik, associate fellow at the Washington Institute, told AFP. The AFP report includes other important details. Not only is this the first drone attack on US forces in Iraq, “this method is tried and tested for Iran-aligned groups in the region.” The article alleges this is an Iranian-made drone with a 15-foot wingspan similar to the ones used by the Houthis. These are known as Qasef-style drones.  
The US senior defense official who spoke to AFP linked this to a January attack on the royal palace in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, allegedly carried out from Iraq.  "We know the attack was launched... out of southern Iraq," added the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity. That gives these drones a range of some 1,500km. They use GPS as a guide and are pre-programmed. “They can even be loaded onto a ship from Basra" the report notes. In January another report indicated Iran may have supplied the Houthis with a drone that has a 2,000km range and can reach Israel.  
What we know about the attack on Erbil with a drone now adds to growing evidence of Iran sending drones to Iraq and using them against Saudi Arabia and now US forces. For instance in May 2019 it was believed attacks on Saudi Arabia were planned by Iran using Iraqi soil. In February AP noted “explosive-laden drones that targeted Saudi Arabia’s royal palace in the kingdom’s capital last month were launched from inside Iraq, a senior Iran-backed militia official in Baghdad and a U.S. official said.” The US is clearly building a case against Iran for these attacks. But the US already had a lot of evidence of Iran’s role in drone attacks. At the so-called “petting zoo” at the Iran Materials Display at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, there were examples of Iranian drones. Details compiled by Conflict Armament Research already linked Iran via gyroscopes to drones used across the Middle East. Kurdish authorities have also investigated the February attacks that used rockets. But despite all the investigations little is 
done against the Iranian groups because everyone fears them. The US fears escalation, for instance.  
The claim that drones can get around C-RAM pose another threat to US forces. The US sent Patriot air defense to Iraq in 2020 after the rocket attacks increased. C-RAM, a statistical weapon that fires massive numbers of rounds at an incoming munition, is also in Iraq to defend US bases. But these outdated air defense technologies have difficulty against drones and cruise missiles and even rockets. Israel’s Iron Dome works much better against these new threats, but while the US has two Iron Dome batteries there is no evidence it will deploy them to Iraq. 


Tags Iran Iraq drone attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The Chief Rabbinate's negative approach to Judaism needs to end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by