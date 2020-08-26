The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Displaced Yemenis suffer as aid shortfall closes clinics

Across Yemen health, sanitation and nutrition services that keep millions from starvation and disease are gradually closing amid an acute funding shortage for the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 26, 2020 10:09
Afaf Hussein (C), 10, who is malnourished, plays with other girls near her family's house in the village of al-Jaraib, in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen, February 20, 2019. Afaf, who now weighs around 11 kg and is described by her doctor as "skin and bones", has been left acutely malnour (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)
Afaf Hussein (C), 10, who is malnourished, plays with other girls near her family's house in the village of al-Jaraib, in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen, February 20, 2019. Afaf, who now weighs around 11 kg and is described by her doctor as "skin and bones", has been left acutely malnour
(photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)
Ahmed Mansour and his colleagues worked eight months without pay in a health center in a Yemeni displacement camp out of concern for their patients. But this month they closed its doors.
"Enough is enough now, we can't go on," said administrative worker Mansour, who financially supports his and his deceased brother's family. His salary, while he was still paid, was around $180 a month.
Across Yemen health, sanitation and nutrition services that keep millions from starvation and disease are gradually closing amid an acute funding shortage for the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
The United Nations said last week 12 of its 38 major programs have shut or scaled down, and between August and September 20 programs face further reductions or closure.
In the Mahraba displacement camp in Hajjah province, resident Fatehia Jaber keeps going back to check if their local clinic, a tent printed with the logo of UN children agency UNICEF, has re-opened.
"My son is sick, short of breath ... We live in an unstable situation and want a working hospital," Jaber said from her temporary home.
Yemen's economy and health system has been devastated by five years of war. Many healthcare workers, and other public servants, have not been paid for up to three years.
Aid agencies try to keep critical services ticking over with small incentive payments to staff, but that leg of support is now crumbling as funds run dry.
In a snapshot of what is happening across Yemen, four clinics supported by UNICEF and other partners with around 119 staff in displacement camps in Hajjah, one of the poorest parts of Yemen, have temporarily closed.
"Support from humanitarian agencies for critical services like health and nutrition has been gradually reducing due to lack of funding," UNICEF's Yemen representative Sherin Varkey said.
UNICEF lacks 64% of its total humanitarian funding needs, Varkey said.
Yemen's aid response is so poorly funded this year due to competing demands such as the coronavirus pandemic, and longstanding donor concerns about local authorities' interference in aid distribution.
"Yemen is still among the worst contexts to work in: we have restrictions, interference, bombing and the global pandemic. But in Yemen the number one problem now is funding," Norwegian Refugee Council head Jan Egeland told Reuters.
Five years of war have killed more than 100,000 people, and left 80% of the population reliant on aid and millions on the brink of famine.
"Children are sick. Pregnant women are sick ... What did we do to deserve this?" said camp resident Yahya Shamsan.


Tags United Nations yemen UNICEF humanitarian aid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come for Western allies to stand up to Turkey By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Great expectations By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by