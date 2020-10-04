Elderly Turkish man attempts to save actress from kidnapping scene

Muzaffer Parlak, 78, was walking by the set of the Turkish show "The North Star" in the Perşembe district of the Black Sea province of Ordu when he saw actress Merve Sen in a scene in which a group of men rob a jewelry store and try to kidnap her. Parlak thought the scene was real and ran onto the set to try and save her.

The crew intervened and explained the situation to Parlak, who apologized to the director and left the set.

Ordu’da çekimleri devam eden bir dizi film sırasında kadının kaçırılma sahnesini gerçek sanan Muzaffer Parlak (78) aniden sete dalıp, oyuncuyu kurtarmaya çalıştı. Set görevlilerinin müdahale ettiği kişi gerçeği anlayınca alandan uzaklaştı. pic.twitter.com/GAlYxVonJP October 2, 2020

Parlak told local media that he thought that he was witnessing a terrorist incident.

"I saw them trying to kidnap the girl, so I intervened," Parlak said to local news, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. "Every citizen must show this level of sensitivity."

Parlak told local media that after the incident made the news, people called him up and congratulated and thanked him.

Sen said that Parlak should be an "example to everyone" and encouraged men to stand up to violence against women, according to local media.