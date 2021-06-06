The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Fatah, PLO factions continue social-media call for intifada

Fatah posted an image to their Facebook page on social media depicting a rioter throwing rocks set against a backdrop of the Dome of the Rock.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 6, 2021 16:11
Palestinian students walk past a Fatah poster at the Palestine Polytechnic University in Hebron (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian students walk past a Fatah poster at the Palestine Polytechnic University in Hebron
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Fatah and various Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) factions have continued their calls for an intifada through social media, following a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza that ended 11 days of violent hostilities, as highlighted in a press release from Palestinian Media Watch on Wednesday.
One commentator, Bassem Barhoum, writing for the official Palestinian Authority newspaper, said the “The ceasefire does not mean the end of the battle... “It is clear that the goal that has consensus among the Palestinian people today is ending the occupation and defeating the apartheid regime in Israel. In addition to this, we must continue the comprehensive popular intifada and the solidarity and boycott activity in the international arena.”
On social media, Fatah posted an image to their Facebook page depicting a rioter throwing rocks set against the backdrop of the Dome of the Rock, with the caption “the intifada continues … #Al-Aqsa_is_rising_up.”
The Fatah movement also called on Palestinians to mobilize to "defend Jerusalem" and confront the flag march.
Similarly, on the PA's TV station, Deputy Mayor of Surif in the Hebron district, Hazem Ghneimat, made remarks about Yasser Arafat, saying “[We are demonstrating for] the souls of our eternal Martyrs, and foremost among them Martyr-symbol commander Yasser Arafat who initiated the Palestinian revolution. The man with the beautiful words that we all repeat together: ‘Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem’.”
Other factions within the PLO also made references to an intifada. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) apparently released a statement calling for “a day of escalating the intifada activity and the open confrontation against the occupation in the friction areas, the military checkpoints, and the settlements,” according to the Palestinian news agency Al-Dunia Al-Watan.


