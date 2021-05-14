The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Father eulogies five-year old son: 'Rocket should have hit me instead'

Ido was stuck Wednesday when a rocket shard penetrated the window of the safe room in the family Sderot home.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 14, 2021 17:58
Trails are seen in the sky as Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets that were fired from Gaza, in Sderot, southern Israel February 24, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Trails are seen in the sky as Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets that were fired from Gaza, in Sderot, southern Israel February 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The rocket shard that killed his five-year old son, should have taken his life instead, Asaf Avigail said just before Ido's body was tucked into the ground in the Kiryat Gat cemetery.
"I want to ask your forgiveness. I am sorry that I wasn't able to protect you. … I'm sorry that the shard hit you instead of me," Assaf said in a tearful voice.
Ido was stuck Wednesday when a rocket shard penetrated the window of the safe room in the family Sderot home. His mother, Shani, 7-year old sister and five members of the extended family were injured in the attack, including Ido's six-year old cousin.
Asaf was not with the family at the time. on Friday. in his eulogy to his son, he said, "I am sorry that I came to late to stop the bleeding."
Just a few days ago ago Ido had asked him what one needs to do if a warning siren and out when they were outside.
"I said Ido, 'anytime that you are with me, you are protected,"Asaf recalled, adding "I lied." 
Just a few months ago he an his wife had spoken about what a special bright child Ido was, as if he was a 50-year old in the body of a five-year old. 
Asaf recalled how he had recently told his wife Shani, that he could not wait to see how Ido would like when he grew up or even two years hence because he was so fascinated by him and curious about him.
"Now I will never know," he said. "I am sorry that you were taken from us so early."
"Your mother was so sensitive to you, that she could not sleep at night if something hurt you. She ran after doctors throughout the country to solve any [medical] problem you had," Asaf recalled.
During the period of COVID-19 Asaf was able to see his son every day, but was often working and his son would urge him to leave the computer and spend more time with him.
"Enough with the screens, be with me," Ido would tell him. "I am sorry I was not with you more. "
In Ido absence, he said, "I will live with a hole in my heart for eternity."
Tot the parents, he said, "spend more time with your children, hug them a lot. I understood this only too late," he said.
In the aftermath of Wednesday's attack, the wounded, including Ido, were brought to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon. It was there, in the dead of night, amid warning sirens, that Asaf came to see his son and wife. It rang out again during the time of the funeral.
Asaf ended his eulogy by wishing for an end to the violence.
"I hope that you are the last  sacrifice and that this the last time that a parent buries his child," Asaf said. 


