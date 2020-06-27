The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Following coronavirus surge, Palestinians in Israel banned from West Bank

Over the weekend, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced a total of 274 new coronavirus cases, 207 were diagnosed on Friday and 67 diagnosed on Saturday.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF  
JUNE 27, 2020 20:58
A member of medical staff swabs the nose of a Palestinian worker for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing upon his return from Israel, outside the Israeli-controlled Tarqumiya checkpoint near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 26, 2020 (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
A member of medical staff swabs the nose of a Palestinian worker for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing upon his return from Israel, outside the Israeli-controlled Tarqumiya checkpoint near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 26, 2020
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
Following the recent spike of coronavirus cases in the West Bank, Palestinian Authority PM Mohommad Shtayyeh announced a lockdown, according to the Wafa news agency.
Over the weekend, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced a total of 274 new coronavirus cases, 207 were diagnosed on Friday and 67 diagnosed on Saturday. For comparison, the Palestinian population has only seen a total of 1,862 cases, meaning that the recent rise of cases equals close to 15% of overall cases. The number of cases include Palestinians in east Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.
Shtayyeh has ordered further restrictions following the drastic rise in cases. He ordered all Palestinians with Israeli nationality to not enter the West Bank for one week. 
Furthermore a full closure of the worst hit villages and neighborhoods was announced. He also have orders to impose penalties on anyone who does not follow the Health Ministry restrictions. 
Additionally local emergency committees in all the villages, cities and refugee camps in the West Bank were reactivated, Wafa News reported.
The recent outbreak has caused concern for Palestinian officials. On June 19 the PA Health Minister, Mai al-Kaila, announced that it was the beginning of the second wave. 
On June 21, Shtayyeh announced a series of measures to curb the spread of the disease, which included putting Nablus under lockdown for 48 hours and a five day ban on the within the Hebron Governorate to enable medical teams to control the epidemiological situation.
A ban on weddings, receptions, graduation parties, mourning houses and all forms of gatherings were also banned. 


