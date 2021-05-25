Gantz declares two Gaza money exchange companies as terror organizations

Zohir Younes Shmalach (Credit: Defense Ministry) The two money exchange companies, Arab al-Zin and Al-Merkazia Lazarapa owned by Zohir Younes Shmalach, have been helping transfer tens of millions of dollars from the Islamic Republic to Hamas, in particular its military wing.

According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, intelligence collected by the IDF’s Intelligence Division found that the funds that originate in Iran, are provided as part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force’s support for terror organizations operating against Israel.

The funds were transferred “with the direct assistance” of the two companies with the “full awareness of those in charge” using the Hawala mechanism to move money for the benefit of Hamas, the defense ministry said.

In November Gantz signed an updated administrative order for the seizure of $4,000,000 that were transferred from abroad to Hamas using Shmalach’s Al-Merkazia Lazarapa company. The original order was signed in February 2020.

"We will continue to harm the Iranian-Hamas axis and interrupt the chain of transfer of funds to the military arm of terrorist organizations,” Gantz said on Tuesday.

The declaration by Gantz is intended to “constitute an additional pillar in preventing the restrengthening of the group’s military arm and prevent its recovery from the heavy damage caused as a result of Operation Guardian of the Walls ,” the ministry said.

“This announcement sends a clear and unequivocal message to the merchant public in the Gaza Strip, according to which any economic activity carried out through the companies owned by Shmalach will lead to the imposition of strong economic sanctions and the prevention of trade to and from the Gaza Strip,” the statement continued, adding that “the announcement could even lead to the restriction and prevention of the global activity of these companies financially and business-wise.”

Gantz, the ministry said “will use all the tools at his disposal” to prevent any economic activity of the two companies and will prevent companies and businessmen from financing terrorist organizations that work against the State of Israel.

The seizure and restraining orders have been published on the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing website and translated into English and Arabic.

The declaration is part of Israel’s economic campaign against Hamas which is led by the National Headquarters on Terrorist Economic Counter-Terrorism in the Ministry of Defense along with the Shin Bet internal security agency, IDF, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other parties.

