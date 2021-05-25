The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz declares two Gaza money exchange companies as terror organizations

Funds originating in Iran, are provided as part of the IRGC Quds Force’s support for terror organizations operating against Israel.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 25, 2021 09:32
Two money exchange companies, Arab al-Zin and Al-Merkazia Lazarapa, have been declared terror organizations by Defense Minister Benny Gantz for transferring tens of millions of dollars from Iran to Hamas, May 25, 2021 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Two money exchange companies, Arab al-Zin and Al-Merkazia Lazarapa, have been declared terror organizations by Defense Minister Benny Gantz for transferring tens of millions of dollars from Iran to Hamas, May 25, 2021
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared two companies that help to transfer tens of millions of dollars from Iran to Hamas as terrorist organizations on Tuesday.
The two money exchange companies, Arab al-Zin and Al-Merkazia Lazarapa owned by Zohir Younes Shmalach, have been helping transfer tens of millions of dollars from the Islamic Republic to Hamas, in particular its military wing.
Zohir Younes Shmalach (Credit: Defense Ministry)Zohir Younes Shmalach (Credit: Defense Ministry)
According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, intelligence collected by the IDF’s Intelligence Division found that the funds that originate in Iran, are provided as part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force’s support for terror organizations operating against Israel.
The funds were transferred “with the direct assistance” of the two companies with the “full awareness of those in charge” using the Hawala mechanism to move money for the benefit of Hamas, the defense ministry said.
In November Gantz signed an updated administrative order for the seizure of $4,000,000 that were transferred from abroad to Hamas using Shmalach’s Al-Merkazia Lazarapa company. The original order was signed in February 2020.
"We will continue to harm the Iranian-Hamas axis and interrupt the chain of transfer of funds to the military arm of terrorist organizations,” Gantz said on Tuesday.
The declaration by Gantz is intended to “constitute an additional pillar in preventing the restrengthening of the group’s military arm and prevent its recovery from the heavy damage caused as a result of Operation Guardian of the Walls,” the ministry said.
“This announcement sends a clear and unequivocal message to the merchant public in the Gaza Strip, according to which any economic activity carried out through the companies owned by Shmalach will lead to the imposition of strong economic sanctions and the prevention of trade to and from the Gaza Strip,” the statement continued, adding that “the announcement could even lead to the restriction and prevention of the global activity of these companies financially and business-wise.”
Gantz, the ministry said “will use all the tools at his disposal” to prevent any economic activity of the two companies and will prevent companies and businessmen from financing terrorist organizations that work against the State of Israel.
The seizure and restraining orders have been published on the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing website and translated into English and Arabic. 
The declaration is part of Israel’s economic campaign against Hamas which is led by the National Headquarters on Terrorist Economic Counter-Terrorism in the Ministry of Defense along with the Shin Bet internal security agency, IDF, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other parties.


Tags Gaza Hamas Iran Terrorism terror funding Operation Guardian of the Walls
