Gov't to approve sending Morocco normalization deal to Knesset for a vote

The government is expected to approve on Sunday sending the normalization deal with Morocco to the Knesset for approval.

An initial declaration to resume ties with Morocco, severed 20 years ago, was signed in Rabat last month, at a ceremony with Israeli, Moroccan and US officials.

It was the last of four normalization deals former US president Donald Trump’s administration brokered under the rubric of the Abraham Accords

The deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were both sent to the Knesset for a vote and then returned to the government for ratification.

The deal with Sudan has not yet been voted on. The Morocco deal differs slightly from the other three in that Morocco had low level relations with Israel from 1994 to 2000. The relations were severed when the Second Intifada broke out in 2000.

Now a deal for the establishment of full diplomatic relations of peace and friendship between the two countries is moving forward.

