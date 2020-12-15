The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gunmen attack Palestinian Authority headquarters in Jenin

Several gunmen took part in the attack, one of the largest against a PA installation in the West Bank.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 15:33
A Palestinian gunman holds a weapon during the funeral of Palestinian Yazan Abu Tabekh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the West Bank February 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A Palestinian gunman holds a weapon during the funeral of Palestinian Yazan Abu Tabekh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the West Bank February 6, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Unidentified gunmen on Monday night carried out a shooting attack on the Palestinian Authority headquarters in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. No one was hurt, but some offices and vehicles in the compound were damaged.
The compound houses the headquarters of the PA security forces in the Jenin area.
The attack came as the PA Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the West Bank – 362 – was registered in the Jenin area.
Several gunmen took part in the attack, one of the largest against a PA installation in the West Bank, Palestinian sources in Jenin said.
The sources claimed that some of the attackers belonged to the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction in the Jenin refugee camp and surrounding villages.
According to the sources, the attack may be linked to the PA security forces’ crackdown on gunmen and the confiscation of illegal weapons.
Loay Irziqat, spokesman for the PA police, said on Tuesday that 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting attack. 
Izriqat said that the suspects included one of the biggest arms dealers in the Jenin area. The PA security forces will continue to pursue anyone who breaks the law, including those responsible for the attack, he added.
PA governor of Jenin, Akram Rajoub, condemned the shooting as a “flagrant assault” and vowed to punish the perpetrators.
Rajoub described the attackers as “traitors” and “outlaws” with a “filthy agenda hostile to the Palestinians’ national security, peace and the legitimacy of our leadership.” He further warned that “this cowardly act will not go unpunished.”
The incident in Jenin came hours after four PA security officers were injured during clashes with Palestinians in Balata refugee camp, near Nablus. PA security sources said that the four officers were injured when a Molotov cocktail was thrown at their vehicle.
Two suspects were later arrested by the PA security forces for their role in the attack, the sources said, describing the detainees as “trouble-makers.”
In the past few years, Balata has been the scene of frequent clashes between PA security forces and various armed groups belonging to Fatah. 
In late October, a senior Fatah operative, Hatem Abu Rizek, was killed during clashes with PA security officers in the camp. The PA security forces claimed that Rizek was killed when an explosive device he was carrying accidentally exploded.
Rizek was affiliated with deposed Fatah operative Mohammed Dahlan, an archrival of PA President Mahmoud Abbas who lives in exile in the United Arab Emirates.
Jamal Tirawi, a senior Fatah activist from Balata, published on his Facebook page an open letter to Abbas and PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in which he urged them to intervene to stop “the destruction of Balata refugee camp.”
Tirawi wrote in his letter: "Stop the destruction; stop the siege of the camp and the storming of homes, random searches of homes and intimidation of children, women and the elderly – have mercy on us.”


Tags Fatah Jenin Palestinian Authority shooting Attack
