Hamas bans West Bank dairy products from entering Gaza

The decision drew strong condemnations from the Palestinian Authority and many Palestinians, who pointed out that Hamas continues to allow various Israeli products to enter the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Authority officials in Ramallah denounced the move as a "despicable crime" and said it would solidify the split between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The ban was announced in a letter sent by from Rami Abu Rish, Director-General of Trade and Crossings, to Ahmed Musalam, Director of the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The letter, dated November 22, 2020, states that it has been decided to ban the import of products belonging to the Al-Juneidi Company for Dairy Products and Food Products and the Al-Jebrini Dairy & Food Industry Co. The two companies are based in the West Bank.

According to the letter, the ban aims to “support and strengthen local products.”

Many Palestinians criticized the Hamas ban and pointed out that the decision does not include Israeli dairy products.

The PA Ministry of National Economy denounced the ban and said that “Palestine is a single geographic unit, politically and economically.”

The ministry expressed hope that “the brothers in Hamas will reverse their wrong decision to prevent the entry of products of national companies specialized in the field of dairy production from the northern governorates (West Bank) to the southern governorates (Gaza Strip).”

The PA ministry said that the Ramallah-based government was “making great efforts to bring the products of the southern governorates into the northern governorates, at a time when the Israeli occupation limits the flow of commercial trade between the two parts of the country.”

Senior Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmed condemned the Hamas ban as “dangerous,” adding that the Gaza Strip, West Bank and Jerusalem are “one homeland.”

Ahmed urged Hamas to rescind its decision “before it’s too late.” He added: “How can Hamas take such a decision, as if the West Bank is a foreign country?”

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of National Economy in the Gaza Strip said that it “denies what is being circulated on social media and news sites” about a ban on the entry of West Bank products into the Gaza Strip.

The ministry admitted, however, that some owners of dairy factories in the Gaza Strip have demanded to limit the import of dairy products.”

The ministry said that it promised to study the matter and has not taken any decision yet.

But Mustafa Eid, the owner of a food company in the Gaza Strip, confirmed that a decision has been taken to ban West Bank products from entering the Gaza Strip. Eid told the Hamas-affiliated Quds Net website that the decision was taken by the Hamas-controlled Ministry of National Economy “and there are promises to implement it due to the damage caused to dairy factories in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli restrictions on export.”