The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hamas bans West Bank dairy products from entering Gaza

The PA Ministry of National Economy denounced the ban and said that “Palestine is a single geographic unit, politically and economically.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 15:08
Milk (photo credit: MARTIN VOREL)
Milk
(photo credit: MARTIN VOREL)
In the first move of its kind, Hamas has banned Palestinian dairy companies from the West Bank from selling their products in the Gaza Strip.
The decision drew strong condemnations from the Palestinian Authority and many Palestinians, who pointed out that Hamas continues to allow various Israeli products to enter the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian Authority officials in Ramallah denounced the move as a "despicable crime" and said it would solidify the split between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The ban was announced in a letter sent by from Rami Abu Rish, Director-General of Trade and Crossings, to Ahmed Musalam, Director of the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
The letter, dated November 22, 2020, states that it has been decided to ban the import of products belonging to the Al-Juneidi Company for Dairy Products and Food Products and the Al-Jebrini Dairy & Food Industry Co. The two companies are based in the West Bank.
According to the letter, the ban aims to “support and strengthen local products.”
Many Palestinians criticized the Hamas ban and pointed out that the decision does not include Israeli dairy products.
The PA Ministry of National Economy denounced the ban and said that “Palestine is a single geographic unit, politically and economically.”
The ministry expressed hope that “the brothers in Hamas will reverse their wrong decision to prevent the entry of products of national companies specialized in the field of dairy production from the northern governorates (West Bank) to the southern governorates (Gaza Strip).”
The PA ministry said that the Ramallah-based government was “making great efforts to bring the products of the southern governorates into the northern governorates, at a time when the Israeli occupation limits the flow of commercial trade between the two parts of the country.”
Senior Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmed condemned the Hamas ban as “dangerous,” adding that the Gaza Strip, West Bank and Jerusalem are “one homeland.”
Ahmed urged Hamas to rescind its decision “before it’s too late.” He added: “How can Hamas take such a decision, as if the West Bank is a foreign country?”
The Hamas-controlled Ministry of National Economy in the Gaza Strip said that it “denies what is being circulated on social media and news sites” about a ban on the entry of West Bank products into the Gaza Strip.
The ministry admitted, however, that some owners of dairy factories in the Gaza Strip have demanded to limit the import of dairy products.”
The ministry said that it promised to study the matter and has not taken any decision yet.
But Mustafa Eid, the owner of a food company in the Gaza Strip, confirmed that a decision has been taken to ban West Bank products from entering the Gaza Strip. Eid told the Hamas-affiliated Quds Net website that the decision was taken by the Hamas-controlled Ministry of National Economy “and there are promises to implement it due to the damage caused to dairy factories in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli restrictions on export.”


Tags Hamas Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by