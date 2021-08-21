The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hamas: Cash aid deal good, but insufficient

Gaza factions vow to continue fight to lift "siege"

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 21, 2021 19:52
HAMAS SUPPORTERS attend an anti-Israel rally in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
HAMAS SUPPORTERS attend an anti-Israel rally in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
The Qatari-United Nations agreement on the delivery of Qatari cash aid funds to the Gaza Strip, which was announced last week, is a positive development, though insufficient, a source close to Hamas said on Saturday.
“Hamas is expecting more measures, such as the reopening of all the border crossings and allowing all exports and exports from and into the Gaza Strip,” the source said.
According to the source, the Egyptians are continuing their mediation efforts to reach a long-term truce between Israel and the Gaza-based factions and lift the “siege” imposed on the Hamas-rule coastal enclave.
The source said that Hamas was not worried at this stage about payment of salaries to its employees in the Gaza Strip. The Qatar-UN allows for the transfer of funds to more than 100,000 families, each of which will receive $100 per month.
The deal, however, does not address the issue of the tens of thousands of civil servants employed by the Hamas administration.
Palestinian banks had refused to transfer the Qatari aid to the Gaza Strip, specifically to the Hamas employees, for fear of being exposed to lawsuits on the grounds of supporting terrorism.
Palestinian sources said that Hamas has enough money to pay its civil servants until the end of the year.
Palestinian Authority officials in Ramallah refused to comment on the Qatar-UN deal.
A WOMAN shows a $100 bill she received as aid from Qatar, during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza City in September. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)A WOMAN shows a $100 bill she received as aid from Qatar, during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza City in September. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
The sources said that the Egyptians have over the past week exerted heavy pressure on Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to refrain from carrying out terrorist attacks against Israel to avoid endangering the Qatar-UN agreement.
Despite the agreement, leaders of Hamas and other Palestinian factions continued over the weekend to make threats against Israel.
The threats were made during a rally organized by various Palestinian factions near the border with Israel to mark the 52nd anniversary of the burning of the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
“The Palestinian resistance is ready to respond to Israeli crimes,” Hamas said in a statement marking the anniversary. 
Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said that the “Sword of Jerusalem” battle with Israel has not ended. He was referring to last May’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. “The battle with the Israeli enemy is continuing,” he said.”
Another Hamas official, Suheil al-Hindi, said that his group was determined to pursue the fight against Israel until the “siege” on the Gaza Strip is lifted and Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque are freed. “We won’t allow the occupation government to blackmail our people and we will continue to resist,” he added.
Jamil Muzher, a leader of the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said that the Palestinians were not “intimidated by starvation.” He warned that the Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip will not wait too long for the removal of all the sanctions imposed on the Gaza Strip.


