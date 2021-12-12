The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hamas: Despite boycott, our supporters ran in municipal elections

The ruling Fatah faction declared victory in the Palestinian municipal elections in the West Bank, while Hamas said that some of its supporters gained significant achievements.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 17:08

Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2021 17:24
A Palestinian casts his ballot to vote in the municipal elections, near Jenin in the West Bank, December 11, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A Palestinian casts his ballot to vote in the municipal elections, near Jenin in the West Bank, December 11, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
The results of the first phase of the Palestinian municipal elections in the West Bank showed that independent lists won 70% of the seats.
The ruling Fatah faction declared victory, while Hamas said that some of its supporters gained significant achievements.
Hamas officially boycotted the elections and did not allow them to be held in the Gaza Strip.
Despite the boycott, Hamas-affiliated candidates contested the elections and won seats in several councils.
Some Palestinians described the results as a “major defeat” for Fatah.
Palestinian Fatah supporters hold flags during a rally marking the 49th anniversary of the Fatah movement, in the West Bank city of Hebron January 2, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA) Palestinian Fatah supporters hold flags during a rally marking the 49th anniversary of the Fatah movement, in the West Bank city of Hebron January 2, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
The elections, the first of their kind since 2017, took place on Saturday in 154 villages and towns in the rural area of the West Bank. Electoral lists in 162 areas won by acclamation because each one had only one sole slate.
Fatah officials said that many of their supporters and members ran on an independent ticket or as part of family slates. They argued that this was enough to back up their claim that Fatah won the vote.
The final voter turnout percentage of the elections reached 66% out of 405,687 eligible voters, said Hanna Nasser, Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC).
The total number of voters reached 268,318, Nasser said during a press conference in El-Bireh, the twin city of Ramallah.
The CEC said that the results demonstrate that independent lists won 70.86% of the total contested council seats of 1,503, whereas partisan lists got 29.14% of seats.
The second phase of the elections will take place in 66 municipal councils on March 26, 2022.
Several Fatah officials and candidates, who ran under the banner “Construction and Liberation,” were quick to declare victory after the announcement of the results.
“This is a landslide victory for Fatah,” said Fatah activist Omar al-Haj. “The results of the local elections show that Fatah and the Palestinian Authority leadership enjoy the confidence and support of a majority of our people.”
A statement by Fatah described the results as a “referendum on [Fatah’s] democratic and unifying strategy, and a renewal of the confidence of our people in Fatah and its leadership, first and foremost President Mahmoud Abbas.”
Eyad Jarad, a Fatah leader from the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm claimed that his faction won all the council seats in the area.
“This is a democratic victory,” Jarad said in an interview with a local radio station. “The elections are part of the Palestinian national struggle. The elections are a national wedding.”
Shadi Mtour, a senior Fatah official from east Jerusalem, described the results of the municipal elections as a “blow to all those who predicted that this would be the end of Fatah and its national enterprise.”
The Palestinians, Mtour said, have “renewed their confidence in Fatah, which places the Palestinians at the top of its priorities and fights only with the occupation.”
Some Palestinians, however, said that the results showed that Fatah continues to suffer from deep divisions.
They pointed out that several Fatah members chose to run as part of independent or family lists because they were unhappy with the composition of the faction’s official electoral lists.
“Fatah has not learned from its previous mistakes,” said a Palestinian political analyst from Ramallah. “If I were a member of Fatah, I wouldn’t be celebrating today. Fatah lost the 2006 parliamentary elections because of internal disputes that led some of its members to run outside the faction’s official list.”
Hussein Abu Kweik, a senior Hamas official in the West Bank, said that opposition lists and candidates scored a “landslide victory” in many places of the West Bank.
The results of the elections, Abu Kweik said, “constitute a painful blow to these responsible for security coordination [with Israel].”
He predicted that the PA would not rush to hold any elections in the near future to “avoid additional defeats.”
Abu Kwiek explained that Hamas decided to officially boycott the municipal elections in protest of Abbas’s decision earlier this year to call off the general elections.
Hassan Yusef, also a senior Hamas official in the West Bank, confirmed that supporters of his group participated in the elections despite the boycott.
Yusef claimed that candidates affiliated with his groups made “remarkable” achievements in the elections.
Although Hamas boycotted the elections, it “opened the way for its members and supporters to participate in Saturday’s vote,” he disclosed.
The results of the elections show that the Palestinians have “rallied around the resistance,” Yusef said.
He claimed that a number of Fatah leaders expressed disappointment with the results and described them as a big defeat for their faction.


Tags Fatah Hamas West Bank Palestine Palestinian Palestinian Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Herzog was wise to join anti cyberbullying campaign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

'Three shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine 4x less effective against Omicron'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.
5

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by