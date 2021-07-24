Hezbollah, Iranian militia commanders killed in Syria

Hezbollah-affiliated media reported on Saturday that the Hezbollah commander Imad al-Amin, from Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon, was killed while "carrying out his jihad duty," without providing further details.

Iranian media announced on Saturday as well that Ahmed Qureshi, a commander in the Liwa Fatemiyoun militia, died due to wounds he suffered while fighting in Syria.

Qureshi, originally from the village of Baraghan, located north of Karaj in Iran, served in the past in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij. His father was killed during the Iran-Iraq War. Qureshi served as part of the Iranian-backed militia in Syria since 2013 and was reported to have fought in operations with former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Neither report indicated when or how the two were injured or died, although two Israeli airstrikes were reported earlier this week.

The reports of the deaths of the two commanders comes just days after two Israeli airstrikes were reported in eastern and northwestern Syria.

On Monday, Syrian air defenses were activated to respond to an alleged Israeli airstrike near Aleppo . The airstrike targeted a research center in the area, according to Lebanese media.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced later in the week that Syrian air defenses intercepted seven out of the eight missiles allegedly fired by Israeli aircraft, with one missile hitting a research center in al-Safirah.

On Wednesday night, an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted the Dabaa military airport in the Homs governorate of northwestern Syria. The airstrike was carried out from over Lebanon. Material damage was reported by Syrian media.

