The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

How can governments ensure NGOs aren't diverting money towards terror?

JPost One-on-One Zoomcast, Episode 37 - Khaled Abu Toameh and Vice President of NGO Monitor Olga Deutsch.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 18:07
How can governments ensure NGOs aren't diverting money towards terror?
Civil society, including NGOs, is the backbone of a healthy democracy, according to Olga Deutsch, Vice President of the Israeli applied research institute, NGO Monitor. 
"Journalists and governments rely on the information the NGOs provide about human rights around the globe," said Deutsch, an expert in advocacy and building effective strategies to address attempts to delegitimize Israel, BDS and modern antisemitism. 
She stated, however, that when it comes to Israel, many organizations abuse their mandate.
"Instead of promoting human rights or providing humanitarian aid, they often try to delegitimize the State of Israel, promote antisemitic narratives, and work to boycott Israel or Jews around the world," Deutsch said. "A prime example is the International Criminal Court’s recent decision to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes."
Deutsch clarified that in the context of the Israeli-Arab conflict, dozens of NGOs – the majority of them funded by the EU, UN, and other European governments – receive roughly $100 million USD annually from them for their activities.
Encouragingly, this year alone, the EU, Netherlands, Holland, and Belgium opened official investigations into abuses of their funds out of concern that NGOs diverted them to terror purposes.
Deutsch refuted the argument that NGO Monitor’s work stifles Palestinians’ freedom of speech. “We have absolutely no issue with anyone voicing their political views,” she stressed. "If a government decides that it does not want to inadvertently fund terror, that should include funding to NGOs."
Deutsch recalled that in 2019, Israeli law enforcement arrested 50 Palestinian NGO employees and officials part of the PFLP network.
Deutsch also spoke of contemporary antisemitism that revolves around Israel, Zionism, Israeli policies. According to Deutsch, the IHRA working definition on antisemitism is revolutionary in that it “tries to marry the ‘old’ antisemitism and the ‘contemporary’ manifestation of it.” The IHRA definition tries to define antisemitism today and attaches a series of examples from daily life to it. Examples include blaming Jews for Israeli policies, singling out Israel, denying the Jewish right to self-determination, and calling Israel a “racist endeavor” or “apartheid.” 
Regarding the EU’s new strategy to combat antisemitism, Deutsch excitedly pointed out that the document emphasizes that IHRA’s definition will guide the EU’s external policies, including funding NGOs outside its borders.
Reflecting on NGO Monitor’s impact, Ms. Deutsch noted that they have provided factual reports of NGOs active in the Israeli-Palestinian sphere, exposed their agenda, provided data on their funding, raised awareness about these issues, and called on donor governments to take action. 


Tags Terrorism ngo monitor JPost One-on-One Zoomcast
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by