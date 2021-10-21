The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘We’re trying to promote peace, build bridges between Israelis, Bahrainis’

JPost One-on-One Zoomcast, Episode 38: Lahav Harkov and Fatema Al Harbi, Bahraini author and Vice President of Sharaka: “I’ve always been curious and wanted to know more, wanted to see by myself."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 17:37
A DELEGATION from Bahrain tours the Old City this week. (photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)
A DELEGATION from Bahrain tours the Old City this week.
(photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)
Fatema Al Harbi, Bahraini author and Vice President of Sharaka, an organization meant to promote between young Israelis and residents of Gulf states, shared her thoughts on the experience of bringing a delegation from Bahrain to Israel this month, in this week’s Jerusalem Post Zoomcast.
Al Harbi became “the first Bahraini youth to visit Israel” last year, she said.
“I’ve always been curious and wanted to know more, wanted to see by myself,” she recalled. “I explored a whole different world from what I knew.”
She since took on a leadership position in Sharaka, and is “trying to promote peace, trying to build bridges between Israelis and Bahrainis. We’re trying to promote on social media and show people the real Israel – what I saw, what I encountered, not what we see through the media…so that hopefully more people will join and accept peace.”
This month’s Sharaka delegation included nine Bahrainis from a range of sectors, including education, youth and sports, business, politics and a social media influencer who wanted to see Israel for themselves.
Israelis, Al Harbi said, made her feel at home and even invited her to Shabbat meals.
“We actually felt like celebrities, we had people asking for pictures most of the time. Because of our traditional clothes, they spot us easily,” she said. “People would say ‘oh my God, welcome, we waited for you for so long, we’re so happy for having peace.’”
The highlight of the recent trip, Al Harbi said, was attending the gala launch of the David Friedman Center for Peace Through Strength, an organization led by former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman.
Al Harbi was excited by meeting influential people like Friedman and former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo at the event, as well as former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ivanka Trump at an earlier event in the Knesset marking a year since the Abraham Accords were signed.
“We got to have a great conversation with them and got to meet people who effect the whole world,” she said.


Tags Israel bahrain JPost One-on-One Zoomcast
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli society threatened by partisanship - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media should be held responsible for its toxic impact - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

To my youngest daughter, joining the IDF

 By GIL TROY
Zalman Shoval

Israel relations in Congress aren't what they used to be - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Efraim Zuroff

Canada failed to deal with their WWII Nazis residents - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by