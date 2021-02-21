The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

How the West betrayed Turkish democracy amid crackdown on HDP - analysis

The betrayal of Turkey’s democratic activists has been a long, slow process.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 10:52
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 14, 2020 (photo credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 14, 2020
(photo credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkey’s authoritarian regime continued its crackdown on the opposition HDP party this week, seeking to prosecute more of its members of parliament. In recent years Turkey has waged a legal war on its opposition parties, trying to make it so only the AK Party will remain in power. Ankara, the largest jailor of journalists, is also moving to be the largest jailor of opposition politicians. However, western democracies that usually preach about human rights and democracy, are largely silent. 
The betrayal of Turkey’s democratic activists has been a long, slow process. Years ago Turkey, a member of NATO, claimed that it was fighting “terrorism” in the form of the Kurdistan Workers Party. Most western countries, including the United States, supported this “war on terror,” under the argument that every country in the world was not fighting “terrorism.” At the same time the argument was that members of the Kurdish minority in Turkey, accused of supporting “terrorism,” could choose democratic politics instead of armed struggle.  
The result was that the many Kurds and others in Turkey voted for the HDP, the People’s Democratic Party, helping it pass the ten percent threshold to enter parliament. In June 2015 the HDP made major inroads in Turkey, receiving up to 80 seats in the 550-member parliament. This threatened the AKP party’s stranglehold on power. The far-right party, led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had come to power in the early 2000s and has sought to transform Turkey into a one-party state modelled on Russia, Iran, China, Venezuela and Egypt. To accomplish this Erdogan first had to silence all critical media and other critics. The court system as gutted and University departments packed with AKP loyalists. Gay rights groups were crushed. Everything that was liberal or had women’s rights in Turkey was targeted.  
In theory, NATO members are supposed to be democratic and have a free press and that is part of what the alliance has stood for in its defense of the West from totalitarianism. But Turkey used its membership of NATO to demand impunity for a crackdown and for invasions of Syria and Turkey. In addition Turkey demands that it be permitted to join the EU, but not embrace any of the democratic values of the European Union, such as human rights. Torture is widely used in Turkey, as are extrajudicial assassinations, kidnappings of opposition figures from foreign countries, and targeted killings of Kurds in other countries, such as the murder of activist Hevrin Khalaf in Syria in October 2019.  
Once the HDP had entered parliament in June Turkey’s ruling party had to find a way to remove this opposition party. It called new elections and then Turkey ended its ceasefire with the PKK. The concept here was to tarnish he HDP and create an excuse to remove its members from parliament by declaring war on the PKK and then claiming the HDP is linked to the PKK. This is an example of a country creating a largely imaginary “terrorist” group to fight in order to silence its opposition. Turkey was at peace in 2015 and had no problems with neighboring countries. But the AK Party couldn’t allow that to continue.
In calling new elections in 2015 and attacking the PKK Turkey unleashed its army to destroy Kurdish villages and cities in a war on PKK activists.  
The war helped reduce votes for the HDP, which went from 6,058,489 votes to 5,148,085 votes. Nevertheless the HDP still had the ten percent necessary to enter parliament with 59 seats.  Erdogan moved to the next stage, after having provoked a war against imaginary “terrorists” to reduce HDP voting, Turkey’s AKP removed parliamentary immunity from HDP members in 2016 and began arresting their leadership. In November 2016 Turkey arrested HDP head Selahatin Demirtas and other members of the party. Jailed after a trial in 2018, they will likely never be released. A coup attempt in 2016, which Turkey blamed on a one-time former ally of Erdogan, Fethullah Gulen, led to a purge of some 150,000 people from government offices and other parts of society. The government used the coup attempt as an excuse to jail as many political enemies as it could, from academics to teachers, police, soldiers and others. Most had no connection to the “coup.”  
Having jailed a large swath of the country and the opposition, the governing party then pushed a presidential referendum, a kind of “enabling act” to concentrate power in Erdogan’s hands. With support from the Trump administration for its crackdown, Turkey’s ruling party even attacked protesters in Washington in 2017, the referendum passed. Turkey now needed to increase its wars in Syria in Iraq to claim it was “fighting terrorism” abroad, as an excuse to silence dissent at home. It launched an invasion of Syria in 2016 claiming it was stopping the “PKK.” It increase the war in Syria in January 2018, ethnically-cleansing the Kurdish region of Afrin. By 2019 Turkey had proposed at the UN a “safe zone” to ethnically cleanse all Kurdish border areas of Syria. The Trump administration, with pro-Turkish envoys at the State Department, agreed to a Turkish invasion in October 2019. 200,000 Kurds fled.  
Turkey now claimed that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria were “terrorists” and that it had to fight them too. In the spring of 2020 Turkey launched an expanded invasion of northern Iraq, claiming again to be fighting “terrorism” even though there had been to terror attacks in Turkey for many years. Turkey bombed minority Yazidi areas, claiming Yazidis were now part of the “PKK.” At each juncture when the Turkish ruling party needed to silence critics at home, a new war would result. Turkey shipped Syrians to fight in Libya in 2020 and provoked a war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.  
The last element of targeting of the HDP began in February 2021 with a raid in Iraq where several Turkish hostages were killed. Turkey claimed this was evidence of more “terrorism” at home and arrested 718 HDP party members. Now Turkey seeks to prosecute nine more parliament members of the HDP in connection with protests in 2014 in Kobane. The protests are now “terrorism.” Turkey has also dismissed 60 of 65 HDP mayors, claiming they are “terrorists.” It has never provided any evidence of “terrorist” acts. Over the weekend a dismissed HDP female mayor Dilek Hatipoglu appeared in court with a black eye, having been beaten by police. Turkey also launched an investigation into HDP member of parliament Dilan Dirayet Tasdemir, another female politician from the HDP, based on critique of Turkey’s military operations. Turkey also jailed HDP lawmaker Omer Gergerlioglu for retweeting an article in the Turkish press. Retweeting articles or calling for peace in Turkey can now result in jail for “terrorism.” 
Turkey’s ruling party now wants to rewrite the constitution and is seeking to ban the HDP totally from politics. Pro-government officials have tweeted images of the jailed HDP leader in the crosshairs, as if he is to be targeted for killing. Turkey has mobilized its English language media, which is all pro-government, to claim its new constitution will be more “liberal” and will “unite society.” This, in a country, in which any critical journalists are jailed and opposition party politicians are jailed for tweets.  
It’s unclear why Turkey receives almost no critique from the UK, Germany, US or other countries that claim to stand for democracy. Turkey’s ruling party has recently incited against gay rights protests and student protesters at Bogazici university. Unsurprisingly the government authorities call the protesters “terrorists.”
Ankara has systematically sought to make sure that voters who chose the opposition will be labelled terrorists. Even when no actual terrorism exists, Turkey continues to launch more military raids and arrest mayors and politicians. Western democracies have often told militant groups that if they lay down their arms and embrace democracy, as happened in Northern Ireland, they will receive support. People in Turkey did that, they sought a ceasefire and went to the polls and then found that preaching peace would also be labelled “terrorism” so that Turkey’s ruling party can state in power forever using “fighting terrorism” as an excuse. Western media sometimes repeat Ankara’s regime narrative that Turkey has lost “40,000” people fighting terrorism. In fact most of the 40,000 were killed by the government in attacks on “terrorists.” There have been no terror attacks on Turkey in recent years, and yet the “war on terror” continues. The member of NATO appears to have used its role as impunity and used the US “war on terror” as an excuse to launch a war against any opposition voices, the free press, and student protesters.  


Tags Turkey kurds Erdogan democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by