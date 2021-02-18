ICC Prosecutor to decide Cyprus file before exit

Amidst the all-important International Criminal Court debate about whether Israeli settlements are a war crime , almost completely ignored has been the question of the Turkish occupation of Northern Cyprus.

In fact, given that the Northern Cyprus case is another rare file dealing with alleged forced population transfer as a war crime (as opposed to "classic" war crimes like genocide), the ICC's decision could have major implications for how it treats Israel's settlements in the future.

Until now the timeline regarding an ICC decision about Northern Cyprus has been muddled.

The Palestinians officially asked for ICC intervention in January 2015. Prosecutor Bensouda essentially declared Israeli settlements war crimes in December 2019 and the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber mostly green-lighted a full criminal war crimes probe on February 5.

In contrast, the first complaint by a Cypriot official, represented by Shurat Hadin, against Turkey’s settlements in Northern Cyprus was filed in July 2014 – half-a-year earlier than the claims against Israel.

It is unclear why Bensouda moved forward sooner on the Israeli-Palestinian situation than on the Northern Cyprus situation, but until her statement on Wednesday it was unclear if she would address the situation at all.

In fact, there had been indications that Bensouda would decide about Northern Cyprus by the end of 2020, but this never materialized.

It is unclear if she hoped for a decision first on the Israeli-Palestinian situation to use as a legal framework for her Northern Cyprus decision.

Bensouda does have some reasons she could give why the Cyprus case might move slower.

First, the government of Cyprus itself has never officially referred the case. Rather, Shurat Hadin filed a complaint on behalf of a specific member of the EU parliament from Cyprus, Costas Mavrides.

From a technical perspective, this means that if Bensouda does move forward, it would be based on her rarely used power to self-initiate a case.

An ICC Prosecutor does not do this lightly, and when they do, they need permission from the ICC judges.

But there are counter arguments.

Unlike the Israeli case, where the main country being probed, Israel, is not even a member of the Rome Stature and is against referring the case, Cyprus is a proud participating member of the Rome Statute.

If Cyprus does not refer the case to the ICC, it is likely out of fear from Turkey.

In fact, the entire world views Turkey as illegally occupying Northern Cyprus.

The Cypriot-Shurat Hadin complaint alleged that, “the Turkish occupation is one of the most brazen settlement enterprises in modern times."

In addition, from a total of around 50,000 Turkish citizens living in the area in 1996, the complaint said that Turkey's aggressive policies, including forced "displacement" of Cypriots from their homes and gone as far as "murder or disappearances of thousands of Greek Cypriots." The bottom-line from the complaint is official and coordinated Turkish government policies have led to over 100,000 Turkish settlers in the area, who now constitute around half of the population.

The communication describes the Turkish government’s systematic policy to bolster its control over Northern Cyprus, encouraging ethnic Turkish immigration while acting aggressively to transfer native Cypriots out of the territory.

Some experts have told the Jerusalem Post that Turkey’s invasion, occupation and active altering the landscape in Northern Cyprus is the true paradigm of population transfer being a war crime.

They say that it is incredible that the ICC did not immediately conclude there was a basis for a criminal investigation long before the Israel-Palestinian case and that – having nothing to do with Israel – it would be stunning if the ICC does not ultimately go after Turkey.

The experts say that Turkey has thrown out large groups of Greeks without any process or pretensions of concerns about their rights, has taken the possessions of expelled Greek communities and has not followed any of the laws of belligerent occupation for protecting Greek rights.

No neutral legal experts really debate most of these points and there is no UN resolution that could be interpreted to give Turkey any rights in Cyprus.

In contrast, UN Resolution 242 says that Israel and the Palestinians must resolve their borders through negotiations. To the extent that a majority of countries view the Israeli settlements as illegal (and notably the US currently views them as legal), it is not because they think all of the West Bank must go back to the Palestinians as much as they disprove of the timing.

They do not want Israel changing facts on the ground until the dispute is settled. But if there were peace, they would not oppose the continuation of certain Israeli settlements – as proposed under the Camp David II Clinton parameters.

So unlike Turkey, Israel has rights in the areas it is occupying, even if those rights might be contingent on a peace settlement.

Israel is occasionally accused of illegally demolishing a particular Palestinian home. It usually does present a legal argument for doing so (a lack of a permit or deterrence against a terrorist’s home) and there is always an opportunity to counter the demolition in court, with some demolitions getting blocked by the courts.

But whether those Israeli actions are illegal or not (most countries view them as illegal), there is no wholesale elimination of large Palestinian communities in the West Bank in order to unabashedly wholesale replace them with Jews. Israeli West Bank Courts handling Palestinians’ suspected crimes have also been criticized for a lack of fairness.

Yet there clearly is an attempt to apply the law of belligerent occupation, and the IDF courts, however infrequently, due issue some acquittals to Palestinians.

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on Wednesday committed to making a decision regarding the Turkish occupation of Northern Cyprus before her term ends on June 16.