The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hardliner’s win in North Cyprus vote may increase regional tensions

Ersin Tatar is seen as closely aligned to the Turkish president amid conflicts over gas rights

By KRISTINA JOVANOVSKI/THE MEDIA LINE  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 09:48
A UN guard post along the buffer zone of Cyprus and Northern Cyprus as a Turkish and Turkish-Cypriot flag wave nearby (photo credit: REUTERS)
A UN guard post along the buffer zone of Cyprus and Northern Cyprus as a Turkish and Turkish-Cypriot flag wave nearby
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The election of a conservative nationalist to head the Turkish Cypriot-held area of the island nation could lead to greater tensions in the region, analysts tell The Media Line.

Ersin Tatar was elected president of Northern Cyprus on Sunday with nearly 52% of the vote, narrowly beating incumbent Mustafa Akinci, who received 48% support in a runoff round.

While many analysts see the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as a pseudo-state, Akinci supported a level of independence from Ankara.

The island is split between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. The latter control some 36% of the island; no country other than Turkey recognizes their government. Another nearly 4% of the island consists of a UN buffer zone.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded after a Greek-inspired coup that Ankara feared would lead to the island becoming part of Greece.

Tatar is widely seen as closely aligned with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“It just gives more [ammunition] to Erdoğan to adopt a hard line,” Timothy Ash, a London-based economist who focuses on Turkey, wrote to The Media Line.

Ash added, however, that Tatar’s win was not a “game-changer.”

Cyprus has become a flashpoint for Turkey’s strained international relations, especially after the discovery of gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey has sent out vessels for exploration, angering the European Union and especially Cyprus and regional rival Greece.

In February 2018, Turkey prevented an Italian ship, which had received rights to drill for gas from the Cypriot government, from reaching the exploration zone off the island.

Last year, US energy giant ExxonMobil announced it made a large natural gas discovery there.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean heightened over the summer as Turkey faced off with Greece for influence in the waters, leading to fears of an accidental military confrontation between the two NATO allies.

In September, the US angered Turkey by announcing it would lift a decades-long arms embargo on Cyprus.

“Gas will be a peacemaker or a conflict-maker,” said Muzaffer Şenel, a professor of political science and international relations at Istanbul Şehir University.

Ash said there would eventually be negotiations over the Eastern Mediterranean and that all the parties were waiting for the results of the November 3 US presidential election.

Erdoğan will use his country’s involvement in regional tensions, including in the renewed fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, as leverage in such talks, the economist said.

“With [a] nationalist in the TRNC, Erdoğan can argue that he will find any solution hard to sell to the Turkish population on the island. But reality is we all know that TRNC policy is set in Ankara,” Ash said.

Şenel told The Media Line that the North Cyprus election result could be a boost for negotiations with the west because Tatar will take a diplomatic approach with the EU.

“If there is a political will to solve the issue, Tatar will present a big chance for the international community, even if he’s seen as somehow a kind of conservative nationalist,” Şenel said.

Tatar was born into a Turkish Cypriot political family in 1960 and was educated in the UK, graduating from Cambridge in 1982.

He brought up prospects for negotiations after his win, telling supporters that a solution can be reached if Greek Cypriots change their attitudes, and added that the EU and UN need to be “fair” in supporting negotiations.

Erdoğan congratulated Tatar on Twitter and said Turkey would continue to back the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted that “[Ankara] Will work together for the welfare, development and security of Turkish Cypriots. Will protect all together the legitimate rights and interests of #TRNC in Eastern Mediterranean.”

Şenel expects Tatar will disagree with Erdoğan less often than Akinci did and that Greek Cypriots are unhappy with the election result because they believe Akinci was more independent of Erdoğan while Tatar is less willing to negotiate with them.

“Ankara doesn’t want to lose its influence over the island,” Şenel said. “It is very clear now.”
Read more at The Media Line.


Tags Turkey mediterranean sea greece cyprus gas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government needs to pass a state budget now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu turning Israel into an unhealthy democracy? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Can Israeli democracy be hijacked? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by