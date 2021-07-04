Ice baths sooth the body and mind in the deserts of the UAE

Ice Bath therapy in Sharjah's desert is not only meant to cool down during the summer heat. The practice also helps boost immunity, release anxiety and stress and help with muscle recovery.
As Israel is rocked with a major heatwave, maybe it's our turn to start ice bath therapy nationwide!Our friends at the UAE show us how it's done in this video.
"The temperature difference increases your immune system...You stress your system for a short period of time, which makes you stronger, so the higher, or the bigger the difference in temperature, the better for your body," executive coach Benoit Demeulemeester, who runs the ice bath and breathing session, said.
