Heatwave in Israel: MDA releases guide for how to stay safe in the heat

From Sunday to Wednesday, temperatures will range between 35 and 40 degrees celsius. Families with children or elderly people must take necessary caution in order to get through the coming week safely.

Dehydration and heat strokes can be prevented by following these guidelines:

1) Drink plenty of fluids - even if you do not feel thirsty

Make sure there are drinks nearby, and that the children are in a shady place at all times. MDA calls on their elderly or disabled relatives to keep in touch with them more often than usual, to make sure that cold drinks are near them and that they are in a shady and cool place, and show no sign of dehydration or heat stroke. It is recommended to drink between 8 and 10 glasses of water a day. Cold drinks, especially water, are preferable.

2) Protect yourself from the sun

When going to the beach, make sure to apply sunscreen with high SPF and to avoid long exposure to the sun. It is best to go to the sea in the early morning and in the late afternoon, when the temperatures are more comfortable. When leaving the house, be sure to protect yourself and your family against the sun, especially infants and children. This can be done using a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and appropriate clothing.

3) Do not leave children and infants in the car

The temperature in a closed vehicle can rise within a few minutes and can cause heat stroke and even death. Do not leave babies and children unattended in the vehicle , even for a moment - even if the windows are left open and the air conditioner is running.

4) Take care to avoid outdoor heat



Exercise outdoors should be completely avoided during the hottest hours. If you choose to exercise in the evening be sure to drink a lot and reduce intensity.

Workers who are exposed to especially high temperatures should take care to wear light, thin and airy clothing that allows the body to cool off. Take longer breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned place, and drink plenty of water.

5) Pay attention to possible symptoms

If there are signs of dehydration - such as headaches, dizziness or weakness - stop all physical activity immediately, stay in a shady and cool place, and drink a lot of fluids.

Signs of of heat stroke include fainting, blurred vision, confusion and fever. Call MDA by calling the emergency center on 101 or using the "My MDA" app, and follow the instructions of the paramedics until the teams arrive.

It is important to pay special attention to infants, children, the elderly and the disabled.