The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

In blow to Fatah, Arafat’s nephew forms new list for Palestinian election

Abbas and other senior Fatah officials have threatened to take punitive measures against any member of the faction who runs outside the official list.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 3, 2021 16:38
Nasser al-Qudwa (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Nasser al-Qudwa
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
 In a move reflecting the deepening schism in the ruling Fatah faction, Nasser al-Qudwa, a nephew of former PLO chairman Yasser Arafat, has decided to run in the Palestinian general elections as part of a new list.
The 67-year-old Qudwa, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, previously served as PA foreign minister. In the past, his name was mentioned as a possible candidate to replace the 86-year-old Abbas.
Qudwa’s decision to run outside the official Fatah list is seen by Palestinians as a severe blow to Abbas’s effort to unify his faction ahead of the parliamentary and presidential elections, slated for May 22 and July 31 respectively.
A Fatah official criticized Qudwa’s move and accused him of splitting the faction ahead of the elections.
Abbas and other senior Fatah officials have threatened to take punitive measures against any member of the faction who runs outside the official list.
Qudwa, together with 230 Palestinian figures, including Fatah activists from the West Bank and Gaza Strip, are planning to contest the election for the parliament, the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), as part of a group named the Palestinian National Democratic Forum.
He recently met with Abbas, who is reported to have tried to persuade Qudwah not to form his own list out of fear that the move would harm Fatah’s chances of winning the PLC vote.
In 2006, Fatah lost the parliamentary election to Hamas, mainly as a result of infighting and corruption among the top brass of the faction.
Palestinian sources said that Qudwa was hoping to persuade jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti to join the new list. Barghouti, 61, was sentenced by an Israeli court in 2004 to five cumulative life sentences for his role in terror attacks during the Second Intifada.
Barghouti’s supporters said that he was planning to present his candidacy in the presidential election. It was not clear on Wednesday whether Barghouti would join the new list headed by Qudwa.
The sources said that they did not rule out the possibility that the new list would also form an alliance with supporters of deposed Fatah operative Mohammed Dahlan, an archrival of Abbas who is based in the United Arab Emirates.
Dahlan loyalists in the West Bank and Gaza Strip have announced their intention to run in the PLC election, either as part of the official Fatah list or as a separate party. Dahlan, who heads a group named Democratic Reform Current, was expelled from Fatah 10 years ago after falling out with Abbas.
Qudwa was quoted on Wednesday as saying that his group was not going to the elections to get seats in the PLC, but to “bring about change.” He said that he did not rule out the possibility of including Dahlan loyalists in his new list. “I’m in favor of forming a list within the framework of a broad democratic group that includes various segments of society, and not just Fatah,” Qudwa wrote on Twitter. “I hope that Marwan Barghouti will be the first name in the list.”


Tags Elections Fatah Palestinian Authority Palestinians yasser arafat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

High Court conversion ruling helps bridge Israel-Diaspora rift

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Make 'em laugh: Using comedy to cancel 'cancel culture' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.
5

55 years after execution in Syria, Israeli spy Eli Cohen makes headlines

Stamp issued in honor of Eli Cohen 370

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by