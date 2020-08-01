The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Iran clears oil spill in northern Gulf region, IRNA agency reports

An Iranian official had told IRNA on Thursday that it was difficult to determine the cause of the spill because there were several fields belonging to Iran and other countries in the region.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 1, 2020 14:11
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI)
Iranian teams have cleaned up an oil slick near field in the northern region of the Gulf that had extended over a six-square-km (2.3 square mile) area, an Iranian maritime official said on Saturday.
The cause of the spill, which occurred on Wednesday, is being investigated, the director general of ports and maritime in Iran's Bushehr Province, Siavash Arjomandzadeh, told the official IRNA news agency.
The cleanup took place near the Abuzar field, Iran's main production area in the Gulf.
An Iranian official had told IRNA on Thursday that it was difficult to determine the cause of the spill because there were several fields belonging to Iran and other countries in the region. He said oil could have leaked from underwater pipelines.
Abuzar oil field, about 75 km (46 miles) west of Iran's Kharg Island, has three main platforms producing between 195,000 to 220,000 barrels per day of oil, IRNA reported, adding 107 wells had been drilled in the field of which 67 still operated.


