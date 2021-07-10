Iran dissidents seek Bennett's support of democracy and counter-terrorism

A group of Iranian dissidents who are based outside of the Islamic Republic of Iran published on Thursday a congratulatory letter to Naftali Bennett, urging him to also support Iranian democracy and continue Israel’s campaign to stop Iranian regime terrorism.

The opponents of Iran’s theocratic state wrote “For more than four decades, threatening the existence of the state of Israel and hatred of the Jewish people has been an inseparable component of the Islamic Republic’s rule. In addition to its promotion of international terrorism, the regime has produced nothing but poverty, economic bankruptcy, suppression, and a myriad of social problems for the people of Iran.”

The letter continued that” Iranians, specifically in the past several years, have come to the streets multiple times and bravely protested the Islamic Republic — protests that were suppressed in the most ruthless manner possible. For these reasons, both the prosperity and democratic future of Iranians and the safety of Israeli citizens and the Jewish people require the overthrow of this ideological and medieval regime that is on the cuff of acquiring a nuclear bomb.”

The group requested the Bennett “continue your nation’s correct policy of the past several years of weakening the terrorist forces of this regime, especially the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], with increased decisiveness. The regime that massacres Iranian protesters in streets across our country is the head of the octopus whose tentacles are the terrorists who extend insecurity to the state of Israel and other nations in our region.”

The signatories wrote that” To that end, we request that you decisively and comprehensively support the protests of the varying, but united, groups of the Iranian people bravely fighting to take charge of their own destiny through a democratic government, which will reestablish peaceful relations with its neighbors and the international community. We also request that you support the Iranian people with anti-filtering and anti-censorship technology.”

The letter concluded with a call for diplomatic relations between a post-Islamic Republic in Iran government and Israel under the title Cyrus Accords, a phrase that was coined by Victoria Coates and Len Khodorkovsky in a February Jerusalem Post opinion article.

“The Iranian people have consistently and clearly expressed their opposition to the regime’s anti-Israel and anti-Semitic policies. We believe that a democratic Iran, supported by its rich culture and history, will be a strategic ally of Israel and a productive member of the international community in establishing peace and stability, specifically in the Middle East. We await the day when the two ancient nations of Iran and Israel, under the auspices of the Cyrus Accords, establish serious political, cultural, economic, and technological relations and we believe that day is closer than ever,” wrote the signatories.

Prominent Iranians in the diaspora signed the letter, including Saba Farzan, Iranian-German Journalist, Cameron Khansarinia, Policy Director of National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI) in the USA, Maryam Memarsadeghi, Senior Fellow at Macdonald-Laurier Institute, Majid Mohamadi, Retired Faculty Member, Writer, Iran Analyst, and Fred Saberi, Iranian-Swedish Political Analyst in Middle East affairs.