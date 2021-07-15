The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran hackers masqueraded as UK scholars to hack journalists, think tanks

"Academics, journalists, and think tank personnel should practice caution and verify the identity of the individuals offering them unique opportunities."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 15, 2021 11:34
Iranian flag and cyber code [Illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Iranian flag and cyber code [Illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Iranian hackers masqueraded as British scholars with the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in an attempt to solicit sensitive information from journalists, think tank experts and senior professors since the beginning of the year, according to a new report by the cybersecurity company Proofpoint on Tuesday.
While Proofpoint has been unable to independently confirm that the hackers, known as TA453 or CHARMING KITTEN and PHOSPHORUS, are part of the IRGC, the hackers have historically aligned with the priorities of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with attacks targeting dissidents, academics, diplomats and journalists, according to the report.
In their latest attack, TA453 compromised a site belonging to SOAS in order to deliver pages disguised as registration links to harvest login information from targets, including experts in Middle Eastern affairs from think tanks, senior professors at academic institutions and journalists specializing in Middle Eastern coverage.
The attempts to connect with targets included lengthy conversations before the fake registration links were delivered in order to capture the credentials of targets. TA453 also targeted the personal email accounts of at least one of the targets in the attack.
Proofpoint stated that the hacking campaign, which it called SpoofedScholars, is one of the more sophisticated campaigns by TA453 it has identified.
The hacker group used the personas "Dr. Hanns Bjoern Kendel, senior teaching and research fellow at SOAS University in London" and Tolga Sinmazdemir, another individual associated with SOAS, in order to solicit conversations with targets. 
In initial emails sent by the Kendel persona, TA453 invited the target to a fake online conference on “The US Security Challenges in the Middle East.” Emails by the Sinmazdemir persona solicited contributions to a "DIPS Conference."
In one attempt by the Kendel persona, the hackers tried to connect with the target via phone to discuss the invitation, but the target requested a written proposal with details so the hackers provided specific details. After a bit of back and forth, TA453 provided a detailed invitation and eventually attempted to get the target to connect via videoconferencing.
The hackers provided targets with personalized links to a legitimate but compromised website belonging to SOAS which had targets long in with email providers.
Proofpoint warned that emails from hanse.kendel4[@]gmail.com, hannse.kendel4[@]gmail.com, and  t.sinmazdemir32[@]gmail.com should be considered suspect and investigated and that network traffic to soasradi.org should be investigated as well.
Proofpoint pointed out that TA453 demonstrated passable English skills and seemed to desire to connect with the target in real-time, even requesting voice communication via videoconferencing. The hacker group also expressed interest in mobile phone numbers, which Proofpoint said could be for mobile malware or additional phishing.
"The use of legitimate, but compromised, infrastructure represents an increase in TA453’s sophistication and will almost certainly be reflected in future campaigns. TA453 continues to iterate, innovate, and collect in support of IRGC collection priorities," said Proofpoint in the report. "Academics, journalists, and think tank personnel should practice caution and verify the identity of the individuals offering them unique opportunities."
The targeted categories of people have information of interest to the Iranian government, including foreign policy information, insights into Iranian dissidents and understandings of US nuclear negotiations, among other interests. Most of the targets identified in this campaign have been targeted by TA453 in the past. Less than ten organizations were targeted in the campaign.
According to the BBC, SOAS said that no personal information was unobtained and that its own data systems were unaffected as the compromised website is separate from the official SOAS website.
"Once we became aware of the dummy site earlier this year, we immediately remedied and reported the breach in the normal way. We have reviewed how this took place and taken steps to further improve protection of these sort of peripheral systems," the university told the BBC.
Kendel, one of the academics impersonated, told Motherboard by Vice that while the experience was stressful, he had conversations with "a lot of interesting people that [he] would probably not have had interaction with otherwise."
"I think it was smart of them to pick me. The UK does not recognize identity theft as a crime in itself," Kendel added to Motherboard. "Working in the field of diplomacy and at a renowned institution, yet not senior enough to be implausible for first contact. A mixture of slightly clumsy but also highly sophisticated."
In April, Proofpoint announced that TA453 targeted senior medical professionals specializing in genetic, neurology and oncology research in the US and Israel late last year. In that campaign, dubbed BadBlood, the hackers used a Gmail account which was presented as belonging to prominent Israeli physicist and former president of the Weizmann Institute of Science, Daniel Zajfman.
TA453 was also reportedly responsible for unsuccessfully targeting former US president Donald Trump's re-election campaign in 2019, according to Reuters. The hacking attempt targeted hundreds of accounts in Microsoft's cloud email service; four accounts that were not associated with an election campaign were compromised.
Microsoft's Digital Crimes Unit and the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center have tracked TA453 since 2013, the company announced in 2019, adding that the group typically targeted businesses, government agencies, activists and journalists with attempts to entice targets to click on malicious links or enter credentials in fraudulent web forms pretending to belong to well-known online services.


Tags Iran United Kingdom cyber security hacker
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by