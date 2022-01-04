Iran nuclear agreement better for Israel than no deal - IDF intel head

A return to the JCPOA – otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal – is better for Israel than a situation where no agreement is reached, Military Intelligence chief Aharon Haliva said at a meeting of the security cabinet on Sunday, according to Walla.

Haliva elaborated during the meeting, saying that the restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program within the framework of the deal are better for Israel than total non-compliance with the agreement, Walla reported.

Haliva’s confidence in the deal’s stipulations comes in contrast with Mossad chief David Barnea’s judgment who does not support the deal and believes that there still is time to invest in a dialogue with the Americans over the content of a future deal.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid expressed opposition to the potential return to the Iran nuclear deal, saying on Monday that Vienna talks “won’t reach an optimal result as far as we’re (Israel) concerned.” Lapid did, however, stress that regardless of the outcome, Israel should not damage relations with the administration.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, December 2021 (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

"We are not against any agreement," Lapid said. "We are at the negotiating table with the superpowers and holding discussions on what a good agreement is. There is attention in the world to the Israeli position.”