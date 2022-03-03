The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gantz: Israel will do what it takes to prevent a nuclear Iran

“In the coming weeks, perhaps even in the coming days, a nuclear agreement may be signed between [world] powers and Iran,” warned Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 09:55
Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper "Makor Rishon" at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022.
Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper "Makor Rishon" at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that Israel will continue to do “what it takes” in order to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities, even if a deal is reached between Tehran and the West.

“In the coming weeks, perhaps even in the coming days, a nuclear agreement may be signed between [world] powers and Iran,” Gantz said during a graduation ceremony for navy officers on Wednesday night. “Whether that happens or not, Israel will continue to do whatever it takes to prevent Iran from becoming an existential threat and possessing nuclear capability.”

Pressure has been mounting on diplomats in Vienna who are seeking to finalize a deal regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

The talks to restore the agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, involve Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly.

While Israel is not taking part in the talks, Gantz said that Jerusalem “will also continue our diplomatic activity because Iran is first and foremost a global problem, then a regional problem and it is also a potential threat to the State of Israel.”

IRAN’S CHIEF nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrives for closed-door nuclear talks in Vienna earlier this month. (credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters) IRAN’S CHIEF nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrives for closed-door nuclear talks in Vienna earlier this month. (credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

“We will continue to build our military force. All means are valid,” he warned.

Nevertheless, Israel will continue to work with its allies and develop regional alliances with countries that also face Iranian aggression.

“Even if an agreement is signed, we will never stop operating in diplomatic channels with the goal of tightening observation on Iran, and with real and painful consequences for any violation [of the agreement] and progress in nuclear development,” he added.

The pressure comes as Israel warns that while Iran has been negotiating with the West, it has been increasingly aggressive in the region. It also comes as the war in Ukraine continues into its second week, claiming hundreds of lives and forcing close to a million Ukrainian civilians to flee the fighting.

“We are in a time when security stability in the world is being violated, equations are changing, alliances are being tested and new alliances are being built,” Gantz said.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, the defense minister warned that it is teaching and reminding Israel that it could also face “difficult threats” in the coming years such as fighting on several fronts simultaneously or existential threats such as a nuclear Iran.

“The lesson we learn [from this] is that alongside our relations with countries around the world, above all of them being the strategic relationship with the United States, Israel must have the capabilities to defend itself on its own.”

Amidst criticism that Israel is remaining silent on the sidelines of the war in Ukraine, Gantz said that Israel is willing to expand the aid given to the embattled country.

“Unfortunately wars have not disappeared from the world,” he said. “We see the difficult and painful fighting in Ukraine, and we do not stand by idly. We are sending humanitarian aid, helping evacuate our citizens, absorbing immigrants and refugees, and are willing to expand aid in ways that will stop fighting and save lives.”

On Thursday morning Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced that Israel would be sending a field hospital and staff to provide medical aid to those wounded from the war in its next humanitarian aid shipment.  Speaking to Reset Bet, Horowitz said that Jerusalem does not intend to send soldiers and the hospital would be staffed by Israeli civilians.

The IDF’s medical corps is one of the largest health organizations in Israel and faces unique challenges, providing it with opportunities not available elsewhere and its forces with battlefield knowledge.

Its field hospitals have been recognized by the World Health Organization as a qualified foreign medical team, making it able to deploy to other countries and aid in medical disaster relief. IDF troops can provide operating rooms, surgical teams, ICUs and inpatient referral surgical care.



