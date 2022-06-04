The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran official says Iran won’t replace Russia in Syria

Iranian leader warns "Zionist regime" that Iran will strike back

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JUNE 4, 2022 11:20
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami, attends the funeral ceremony of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, in Tehran, Iran, May 24, 2022 (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami, attends the funeral ceremony of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, in Tehran, Iran, May 24, 2022
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Vahid Jalalzadeh, the chairman of Iran's Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission gave an interview to Al-Alam TV saying that Iran would continue to support the Syrian regime but that reports it was replacing Russians in Syria were mistaken. 

He also said that Iran and Saudi Arabia should continue working on talks toward some kind of amicable relationship. He dismissed reports that Parchin had been attacked by drones recently. 

Jalalzadeh’s comments likely reflect high-level foreign policy thinking in Iran. He was asked about the Russian role in Ukraine and claims that Russia is withdrawing forces from Syria. He was asked if Iranian and “axes of resistance were deployed in their place.” 

His reply is important

He said that “Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran were present in this country at the invitation of the legitimate government of Syria, so we will not take the place of a country and no country will take our place.” 

That means that he appears to be downplaying these reports. “We and Syria have had a very wide and deep relationship, Russia came to the aid of the Resistance Front [Iran and Hezbollah] and the Syrian government, we welcome whenever Syria invites us to be more present.”  

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS)Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS)

He mentioned a recent visit by Bashar al-Assad and noted, “For example, we have a problem in the issue of land transit to Syria, which is to be resolved, agreements were reached, they provided reports, and the trip was very positive in all respects.” The problem was not explained but it may be via Iraq. It’s unclear how this may be resolved. Iran traffics weapons via Iraq to Syria and Lebanon. 

Who carried out the recent assassination in Iran?

Asked about a recent assassination in Iran, he warned “the Zionist regime” that Iran would strike back. “This assassination was planned by the Zionists and it is not new, and we will hit them several times. These testimonies show that the path of the Islamic Republic of Iran to end the life of that regime is right.” 

This is a direct threat to Israel and Israel has warned in recent weeks about travel to Turkey because of Iran’s threats.

He was also asked about allegations of some kind of incident at Parchin, a military facility. Jalalzadeh responded that “it is natural for hostile countries to take political advantage of every natural event in our sensitive centers, the latest report we received in the Parchin debate has not yet cited expert evidence of military operations.” That means he has downplayed the reports that drones were used to attack Parchin.  

He also indicated renewed interest in a potential Iran deal in Tehran. He turned his attention to US policies in the region, claiming that the US and West were trying to influence the Gulf states against Iran. 

Saudi-Iranian relations

On Saudi Arabia, he appeared to want new relations between Iran and Saudi to grow. “We are very happy that Saudi Arabia and Iran are currently in talks to resolve some of our problems. I think it is too early. Let the two foreign ministers meet. We are still at the beginning of the road,” he said. 

He discussed Yemen and indicated that “the Saudis accepted that Yemen could not be a major issue between us and Saudi Arabia."

"Let's resolve the dispute between the two countries and two nations, certainly in the interests of Islamic countries and in solving regional problems in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.”

Vahid Jalalzadeh, chairman of Irans Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission

These are important comments and show why the issue of Yemen has been diminished in recent weeks. “Saudi Arabia and Iran are two important countries in the region and the Islamic world, if these two countries can move in the interests of each other and the interests of Islamic countries, Western policies in the region will certainly diminished.”

These last comments are important because recent reports indicated that US President Joe Biden might go to Saudi Arabia in coming months. This could be part of a wider US push for Riyadh to consider closer ties with Israel. Reports have indicated new security arrangements for the Red Sea and Straits of Tiran are part of this. Iran wants the US presence and multi-national force reduced in these areas. Iran is worried Saudi Arabia may be growing more close to the US, after several difficult years in relations.



Tags Hezbollah Iran Syria saudi arabia yemen Joe Biden assassination Nuclear Deal JCPOA
