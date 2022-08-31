Iran attempts to humiliate US at sea by stealing sea drone - analysis

Iran tried to abscond with a unique American unmanned surface vessel this week, the latest attempt by Iran and its IRGC to show that it can strike wherever and whenever it wants. It follows Iran carrying out attacks on US bases in Syria in mid-August. US Central Command said that Iran had attempted an “illegal” seizure of a US unmanned vessel.

The incident happened in the Persian Gulf. The US mentioned the incident and praised the professionalism of the USS Thunderbolt which prevent Iran’s illegal actions. Central Command accused Iran of destabilizing, illegal and unprofessional activity in the region.

The Iranian attempt to grab and tow an American sea drone, which is what an unmanned surface vessel is, represents yet another Iranian attempt to humiliate the US and show that it can do what it wants in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Iran doesn’t have a very large navy and its IRGC uses mostly small fast boats, but Iran has shown in recent years that it can use innovative methods to target ships in the area. Here is a partial list of all the Iranian activity.

Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019 (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE YAZDI/ TIMA VIA REUTERS)

A partial list of Iranian naval activity

On May 2019, four commercial ships were mined off of Fujairah's coastline in the Gulf of Oman. Two of the ships were Saudi, and one was a Norwegian and one from the UAE. A month later on June 13 two oil tankers were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. These included the Kokuka Courageous, flagged in Panama and operated by a company from Japan, and the Front Altair, which was operated by a company based in Norway. On June 20 Iran shot down a US Global Hawk drone of the Gulf of Oman. In July, the USS Boxer was harassed by an Iranian drone and it used an anti-drone system to counter the drone.

Iran then seized the British-flagged Stena Impero ship in July, after harassing the British Heritage tanker in the same month. This was in response, Iran claimed, to the British boarding the Grace 1 Iranian tanker on July 4 in the Mediterannean. Later in September 2019 drones were used to attack oil facilities at Abqaiq in Saudi Arabia.

In April 2020 eleven Iranian IRGC fast boats conducted a “dangerous and harassing” encounter with the USS Lewis B. Puller, USS Paul Hamilton, USS Firebolt, USS Sirocco, USCGC Wrangell and USCGC Maui. One Iranian ship came within 10 yards of the American ships. In July Iranian hijackers seized the Gulf Sky tanker off the coast of the UAE and sailed it to an area near Bandar Abbas.

In January 2021 Iranian authorities seized the Hankuk Chemi, a tanker, in the strait of Hormuz. In February the MV Helios Ray, a vehicle carrier, was sailing from the Saudi port of Dammam to Singapore when it was struck by some kind of blast. Allegedly Iran was behind this attack and one on the Hyperion Ray in March and a third vessel.

In late April of 2021, several Iranian fast boats quickly approached the USS Firebolt and the USCGC Baranof. In late July 2021 the Mercer Street attacked by drones in the Gulf of Oman and two crew killed. On August 4 Iranian IRGC members who boarded the MV Asphalt Princess but then left this ship. After an incident in October, In November 2021 an Iranian helicopter came within 25 yards of the USS Essex. In November 2021 the IRGC also almost clashed with the US as they tried to seize the MV Sothys.

On March 4, 2022 three IRGC ships harassed US ships for several hours. In that incident, the IRGC catamaran Shahid Nazeri came within 25 yards of the USCGC Robert Goldman, the US Navy said. In June 2022 an IRGC boat approached the USS Sirocco “head-on at a dangerously high speed,” the US said. The US used a loud horn to warn the Iranians. On August 30 the slow moving Iranian support ship Shahid Baziar, from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy “unlawfully towing a US Saildrone Explorer unmanned vessel in international waters of the Arabian Gulf,” the US said.

This illustrates how Iran operates with impunity, attacking ships when it wants to. There are no responses to Iran’s harassment. Now Iran tried to steal a US unmanned vessel drone and tow it to Iran. The US wants to roll out more unmanned vessels to conduct patrols in the area from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea. But if Iran thinks it can pick off the drones then this idea of using them may backfire. Either way, Iran shows it can humiliate the US when it sees fit.